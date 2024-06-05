Business Standard
Taiwan detects 26 Chinese fighter aircraft, 10 naval ships around nation

19 out of 26 Chinese military Aircraft crossed the median line, which bisects the Taiwan Strait and separates the island from China

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 26 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels around the nation between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (June 4) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (June 5), reported Taiwan News.
19 out of 26 Chinese military Aircraft crossed the median line, which bisects the Taiwan Strait and separates the island from China.
According to MND, Taiwan also sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity in response to the Chinese move.
Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.
Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."
Taiwan, so far this month, has tracked Chinese military aircraft 47 times and naval/coast guard vessels 44 times in one month.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

