Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan reports surge in Chinese military activity near its territory

Taiwan reports surge in Chinese military activity near its territory

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan recorded the presence of five PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and one official ship

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

As per the MND, of the eight sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense on Monday said that it detected eight Chinese Military aircraft and six naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territory as of Monday (local time).

As per the MND, of the eight sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan recorded the presence of five PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and one official ship. Two out of five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said, "5 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Also Read

Chinese warship Luyang III sails near the US destroyer USS Chung-Hoon, as seen from the deck of the US destroyer, in the Taiwan Strait on June 3, 2023 (Photo: Reuters)

What lies ahead in China's Taiwan 'reunification' plan?premium

China Taiwan

Taiwan records 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

tsmc

TSMC phases out Chinese equipment from 2-nm plants amid US policy risks

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 9 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around territory

Foxconn

India iPhone hub hit as Foxconn recalls 300 more Chinese engineers

Earlier, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung had described China as a "regional troublemaker" after the Solomon Islands barred Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the US, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting, according to a report by the Taipei Times, citing an Australian daily.

Citing the "Pacific Way" of inclusiveness, Lin warned that excluding dialogue partners undermines the forum's ability to address common challenges, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Rejecting Beijing's claims over Taiwan, Lin emphasised that the People's Republic of China "has never ruled Taiwan for even a single day" and noted that UN Resolution 2758 does not refer to Taiwan, according to the Taipei Times.

Calling China's narrative "the emperor's new clothes," he said, "Telling a lie 100 times does not make it true."

Lin added that Taiwan is pushing back against Beijing's suppression through deeper international cooperation, practical contributions, and sustained diplomatic outreach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

china factory, factory, china, factory activity, china economy

China's private factory gauge unexpectedly returns to growth in August

factory, manufacturing, industry

Southeast Asia factories gain momentum as Japan, South Korea face slowdown

japan, japanese skyline, skyline, cityscape, city view

Japanese firms pare growth in capital spending as Trump tariffs hit

Police officers stand at the scene after a car crashed into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia, September 1, 2025 | REUTERS

Man arrested after ramming car into gates of Russian consulate in Sydney

Mitsubishi Heavy to double gas turbine capacity as global demand surges

Mitsubishi Heavy to double gas turbine capacity as global demand surges

Topics : Taiwan China Chinese air force Chinese navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon