close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Talks possible if Imran Khan apologised for May 9 carnage: Pak minister

Pakistan Minister has hinted that negotiations with former prime minister Imran to end the political crisis were possible if he took "corrective measures" and apologised to nation for May 9 violence

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has hinted that negotiations with former prime minister Imran Khan to end the political crisis were possible if he took "corrective measures" and apologised to the nation for the May 9 violence in which sensitive military installations were attacked.

Dar made this assertion during a Geo News programme on Sunday, the day when Pakistan's ruling coalition rejected Khan's offer for dialogue, saying talks were held with politicians, not terrorists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IMF treating cash-strapped Pakistan like a 'colony': Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Army has nothing to do with Ex-PM Imran's arrest: Government

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

Pak anti-corruption watchdog seeks 14-day physical remand of Imran Khan

Imran Khan's PTI will be 'ultimate loser' if talks on polls fail: Pak govt

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

UN talks on a treaty to end global plastic pollution open in Paris

Russian air campaign at night terrorises citizens in Ukrainian's Kyiv

S Korea slams Pyongyang's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences

Nigeria's Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as president amid hopes and scepticism

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 29 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer

Pilots, airlines
2 min read

Cong MLA's plaint against Kerala House marshals: ethics committee refered

Congress
2 min read

Cong, CPI(M) question invite to Trinamool for June 12 Oppn meet in Patna

Congress
3 min read

Modi govt's 9-year rule has seen focus on welfare of poor: Scindia

Union steel minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia
1 min read

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note cast doubt on currency integrity: Chidambaram

P Chidambaram
3 min read

Most Popular

The frantic push to solve sovereign debt crises irks Wall Street

Wall Street
4 min read

Latest LIVE new: King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia arrives in New Delhi

H.M. King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia (Photo: MEA)
2 min read

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Joe Biden, US President
8 min read

Erdogan's reign enters 3rd decade with Turkey's presidential elections win

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Global EV market reaches 11 million units in 2022, China's BYD leads

electric vehicles
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon