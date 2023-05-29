Talks possible if Imran Khan apologised for May 9 carnage: Pak minister

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has hinted that negotiations with former prime minister Imran Khan to end the political crisis were possible if he took "corrective measures" and apologised to the nation for the May 9 violence in which sensitive military installations were attacked.
Dar made this assertion during a Geo News programme on Sunday, the day when Pakistan's ruling coalition rejected Khan's offer for dialogue, saying talks were held with politicians, not terrorists.
