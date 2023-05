Talks underway to return colonial-era artefacts, indigenous loot: Pope

Pope Francis said on Sunday that talks were underway to return colonial-era artefacts in the Vatican Museum that were acquired from Indigenous peoples in Canada and voiced a willingness to return other problematic objects in the Vatican's collection on a case-by-case basis.

The Seventh Commandment comes to mind: If you steal something you have to give it back, Francis said during an airborne press conference en route home from Hungary.

Recently, Francis returned to Greece the three fragments of the Parthenon sculptures that had been in the Vatican Museums' collection for two centuries. The pope said on Sunday that the restitution was the right gesture and that when such returns were possible, museums should undertake them.

In the case where you can return things, where it's necessary to make a gesture, better to do it, he said. Sometimes you can't, if there are no possibilities political, real or concrete possibilities. But in the cases where you can restitute, please do it. It's good for everyone, so you don't get used to putting your hands in someone else's pockets.

His comments to The Associated Press were his first on a question that has forced many museums in Europe and North America to rethink their ethnographic and anthropological collections.

The restitution debate has gathered steam amid a reckoning for the colonial conquests of Africa, the Americas, and Asia and demands for restitution of war loot by the countries and communities of origin.

Also Read Thousands line up to view, pay respect to Pope Benedict at Vatican Pope Francis wrote resignation note in case of health impediment Former Pope Benedict XVI, whose resignation shook the Catholics, dies at 95 India-Israel natural allies, share deep resonance of arts-culture: Herzog World's first palm-leaf manuscript museum comes up in Thiruvananthapuram 2 killed, 4 wounded in Mississippi shooting; 19-year-old man arrested Joe Biden gets a chance to mock 'Fox News', and gleefully takes it SoftBank Group's chip maker Arm registers for blockbuster US IPO FDIC needs 'lowest-cost' First Republic alternative, says Ro Khanna 40 years on, Microsoft bids adieu to mice and keyboards: Report

The Vatican has an extensive collection of artefacts and art made by Indigenous peoples from around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.

The Vatican insists the artefacts, including ceremonial masks, wampum belts and feathered headdresses, were gifts. But Indigenous scholars dispute whether Native peoples at the time could have freely offered their handicrafts given the power differentials at play in colonial periods.

Francis, the first-ever Latin American pope, knows the history well. Last year, he travelled to Canada to personally apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses they endured at the hands of Catholic missionaries at residential schools.

In the run-up to the visit, Indigenous groups visited the Vatican's Anima Mundi museum, saw some of their ancestors' handiwork, and expressed interest in having greater access to the collection, and the return of some items.

The restitution of the Indigenous things is underway with Canada at least we agreed to do it, Francis said, adding that the Holy See's experience meeting with the Indigenous groups in Canada had been very fruitful.

Indeed, just a few weeks ago in another follow-up to the Canadian apology, the Vatican formally repudiated the Doctrine of Discovery.

This theory, backed by 15th-century papal bulls, was used to legitimise the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and forms the basis of some property laws today in the US and Canada.

Francis recalled that looting was a common feature during colonial-era wars and occupations. They took these decisions to take the good things from the other, he said.

He said going forward, museums have to make a discernment in each case, but that where possible, restitution of objects should be made.

And if tomorrow the Egyptians come and ask for the obelisk, what will we do? he said chuckling, referring to the great obelisk that stands at the center of St. Peter's Square.

The Roman Emperor Caligula brought the ancient obelisk to Rome more than 2,000 years ago, and it was moved to the square in the 16th century.

The Vatican Museums are mentioned in the 2020 book The Brutish Museums, which recounts the sacking of the Royal Court of Benin City by British forces in 1897 and the subsequent dispersal in museums and collections around the globe of its famed Benin Bronzes.

In the appendix, the Vatican is listed as one of the museums, galleries or collections that may have objects looted from Benin City, in today's Nigeria, in 1897.

The Vatican Museums hasn't responded to requests for information. The Nigerian Embassy to the Holy See, asked recently about the claim, said its contact in the Vatican is currently looking into the issue.