close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FDIC needs 'lowest-cost' First Republic alternative, says Ro Khanna

The FDIC has asked banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., US Bancorp and Bank of America Corp. for bids, according to people with knowledge of the discussions

Bloomberg
Ro Khanna

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Carly Wanna

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna said the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. should be seeking the “lowest-cost alternative” to rescue First Republic Bank as the regulator reviews final bids.
 
“That’s their mandate,” Khanna, whose district includes part of Silicon Valley and the Bay Area, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “And right now they may need to work with banks and private capital to save First Republic. That is the state we’re in.”
US authorities are stepping in after the San Francisco-based bank’s stock plunged last week, leaving it down 97% this year. The FDIC has asked banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., US Bancorp and Bank of America Corp. for bids, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. 

Bids were due by around noon in Washington, with a result expected Sunday evening.
Khanna, a progressive Democrat, was asked whether big banks should be prevented from stepping in to rescue First Republic in the name of avoiding a further concentration of deposits away from smaller institutions. He signaled now wasn’t the time, while repeating a call for unlimited FDIC deposit insurance.

Also Read

Silicon Valley Bank looking for a buyer after dragged-out FDIC sale failed

Silicon Valley Bank Financial must wait to get back $2 billion from FDIC

US working on jet engine deal with India before PM Modi's visit: Ro Khanna

Ro Khanna's US Senate plan sparks speculation about his White House bid

FDIC to break up Silicon Valley Bank, seeks separate sale of private unit

40 years on, Microsoft bids adieu to mice and keyboards: Report

China manufacturing activity contracts, but consumer spending strong

G7 nations agree on 'risk-based' artificial intelligence regulation

Last rate hike? Fed's Jerome Powell expected to face more opposition

Pak PM Sharif, Hina Khar's discussion on US-China tussle leaked: Report


A possible option for First Republic is for regulators to use a bid for a so-called open-market solution that avoids formally declaring First Republic a failure and seizing it. The stock’s drop — leaving the company with a $650 million market value — has made such a takeover somewhat more feasible.
A bidding process could avoid the messy drawn-out auctions that followed the failures last month of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Gary Cohn, a former economic adviser to President Donald Trump and current IBM vice chairman, said he would expect an announcement before markets open Monday morning in Asia.
“What will most likely happen is the FDIC will seize control and then simultaneously resell the asset to the successful bidder,” he said on CBS.

Cohn, a former chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said he doesn’t agree there should be “unlimited FDIC insurance.”
“I think that to me is a bit of a race to the bottom,” he said.

Topics : United States US banks

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

China manufacturing activity contracts, but consumer spending strong

China factory
3 min read

Effect of our cleanliness campaign is visible in Yamuna river: V K Saxena

Yamuna River
2 min read

'Mann Ki Baat' goes global, PM Narendra Modi calls it spiritual journey

Mann ki baat
5 min read

Pak PM Sharif, Hina Khar's discussion on US-China tussle leaked: Report

Today, the almighty has saved Pakistan and the 22 crore people of the country. This is the first time when the vote of no-confidence motion was successfully passed. The people of this country will celebrate this day: Shehbaz Sharif
3 min read

Security provided to wrestlers who filed complaint against WFI chief

Delhi police
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: 'Mann Ki Baat' is a festival that celebrates India's people, says PM

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
2 min read

Federal Reserve seen boosting rates even as economic risks build in US

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Operation Kaveri: INS Teg evacuates 288 Indians from crisis-hit Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
2 min read

US regulators racing to find a rescuer to buy First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank
2 min read

Sudan crisis: Fighting continues, ceasefire set to end at midnight

dsag
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon