FDIC needs 'lowest-cost' First Republic alternative, says Ro Khanna

By Carly Wanna

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna said the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. should be seeking the “lowest-cost alternative” to rescue First Republic Bank as the regulator reviews final bids.





US authorities are stepping in after the San Francisco-based bank’s stock plunged last week, leaving it down 97% this year. The FDIC has asked banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., US Bancorp and Bank of America Corp. for bids, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. “That’s their mandate,” Khanna, whose district includes part of Silicon Valley and the Bay Area, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “And right now they may need to work with banks and private capital to save First Republic. That is the state we’re in.”



Khanna, a progressive Democrat, was asked whether big banks should be prevented from stepping in to rescue First Republic in the name of avoiding a further concentration of deposits away from smaller institutions. He signaled now wasn’t the time, while repeating a call for unlimited FDIC deposit insurance. Bids were due by around noon in Washington, with a result expected Sunday evening.

Also Read Silicon Valley Bank looking for a buyer after dragged-out FDIC sale failed Silicon Valley Bank Financial must wait to get back $2 billion from FDIC US working on jet engine deal with India before PM Modi's visit: Ro Khanna Ro Khanna's US Senate plan sparks speculation about his White House bid FDIC to break up Silicon Valley Bank, seeks separate sale of private unit 40 years on, Microsoft bids adieu to mice and keyboards: Report China manufacturing activity contracts, but consumer spending strong G7 nations agree on 'risk-based' artificial intelligence regulation Last rate hike? Fed's Jerome Powell expected to face more opposition Pak PM Sharif, Hina Khar's discussion on US-China tussle leaked: Report



A bidding process could avoid the messy drawn-out auctions that followed the failures last month of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. A possible option for First Republic is for regulators to use a bid for a so-called open-market solution that avoids formally declaring First Republic a failure and seizing it. The stock’s drop — leaving the company with a $650 million market value — has made such a takeover somewhat more feasible.



“What will most likely happen is the FDIC will seize control and then simultaneously resell the asset to the successful bidder,” he said on CBS. Gary Cohn, a former economic adviser to President Donald Trump and current IBM vice chairman, said he would expect an announcement before markets open Monday morning in Asia.