Thousands line up to view, pay respect to Pope Benedict at Vatican

Thousands of people lined up across St Peter's Square hours before dawn on Monday to view Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body and pay their respects

Topics
Europe | christian

AP  |  Vatican City 

Pope Benedict XVI
Pope Benedict XVI

Thousands of people lined up across St Peter's Square hours before dawn on Monday to view Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body and pay their respects.

Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St Peter's Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning's funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, in the square.

The frail, 95-year-old Benedict died Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had lived since his retirement in 2013 when he became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

Security officials expected at least 25,000 people to pass by the body on the first day of viewing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 14:39 IST

