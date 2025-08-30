Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Japanese minister halts visit after Trump demands Japan buy rice from US

Japanese minister halts visit after Trump demands Japan buy rice from US

Japan has cancelled a planned visit to Washington amid tensions over US demands for Tokyo to increase American rice imports

Japan cancels visit to US over demand to boost American rice imports

Japan cancels Washington visit to discuss Trump tariffs over reports indicating US may demand Tpkyo increase American rice imports (Photo/Unsplash)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan’s lead negotiator on tariff discussions with the United States abruptly cancelled a planned visit to Washington over the Trump administration's demands to increase American rice imports.
 
Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s economic policy minister, was set to visit for tariff talks but scrapped the trip after reports that a US presidential order might require Japan to cut agricultural tariffs, including on rice, Nikkei Asia reported.
 
An executive order is a directive to US government agencies and cannot be imposed on other nations.
 
Japan protested that such language would amount to interference in its domestic affairs, particularly as the bilateral agreement reached in July does not require Japan to lower its own tariffs.
 
 

Communication gaps and tariff talks delay

Akazawa acknowledged there were unresolved issues and said the visit would be rescheduled after further talks.

Also Read

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, BFSI

Govt working overtime to cushion export sectors against US tariffs: CEA

exporters, trade, tariff

Govt should allocate ₹2,500 cr for exporters to join MAI exhibitions: GTRI

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US criticism of India over Ukraine 'deeply troubling', says Jewish group

US President Donald Trump

What happens to Trump's tariffs now that US appeals court calls it illegal?

US President Donald Trump

US court finds Trump's tariffs 'illegal', but levies in place for now

 
While Akazawa has held extensive talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, believed to have close ties to Trump, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, engagement with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has been limited. Japanese officials believe that Greer's absence may have contributed to communication gaps.
 

Japan's trade talks with US

The July agreement included plans to reduce US tariffs on Japanese automobile imports, as well as American reciprocal tariffs, to 15 per cent. However, this relief was not reflected in an executive order signed by President Donald Trump at the end of that month.
 
Tokyo is now pressing Washington to issue the order swiftly, and Akazawa had intended to use the Washington trip to secure a US commitment on the tariff cuts. Instead, the move was shelved following sharp differences between the two sides.
 
Akazawa also expected to sign a joint document confirming Japan’s pledged investment of $550 billion under the tariff framework. While non-binding, the document aimed to clarify the scope of the investment, which the US sought as assurance.
 

What's next?

Working-level negotiations will continue, Japanese officials confirmed. Meanwhile, Japan maintains that it will continue to push for an executive order consistent with the July agreement.

More From This Section

Xiao He, humanoid robot at SCO summit

Humanoid AI robot Xiao He to assist media personnel at SCO Summit in China

White House

US envoys spark diplomatic tensions, White House not doing much about it

US colleges ask foreign students to get to campus before Trump takes office

US colleges face funds crunch as visa challenges keep foreign students away

Donald Trump

EPA fires employees who publicly criticised agency policies under Trump

US President Donald Trump

Trump moves to cancel $4.9 bn in foreign aid, clashing with US Congress

Topics : Trump tariffs Trump trade policy Donald Trump administration US trade policy US trade deals Japan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon