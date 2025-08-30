Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EPA fires employees who publicly criticised agency policies under Trump

EPA fires employees who publicly criticised agency policies under Trump

Vaseliou declined to say how many employees were disciplined, but the head of one of the agency's largest unions said at least six probationary employees who signed the letter were fired

Donald Trump

In a letter made public June 30, the employees wrote that the EPA is no longer living up to its mission to protect human health and the environment

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday fired at least eight employees who signed a letter criticising the agency's leadership under Administrator Lee Zeldin and President Donald Trump.

Following a thorough internal investigation, EPA supervisors made decisions on an individualized basis,' an EPA spokeswoman said Friday in a statement.

The so-called declaration of dissent, signed by more than 170 employees in late June, contains inaccurate information designed to mislead the public about agency business,' spokeswoman Molly Vaseliou said. Thankfully, this represents a small fraction of the thousands of hard-working, dedicated EPA employees who are not trying to mislead and scare the American public.

 

The EPA "has a zero-tolerance policy for career officials using their agency position and title to unlawfully undermine, sabotage and undercut the will of the American public that was clearly expressed at the ballot box last November,' she added.

Vaseliou declined to say how many employees were disciplined, but the head of one of the agency's largest unions said at least six probationary employees who signed the letter were fired, along with at least two career employees.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

US court finds Trump's tariffs 'illegal', but levies in place for now

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy seeks talks with Trump, EU leaders on slow progress towards peace

Donald Trump

Chicago is in Trump admin's sights for its next immigration crackdown

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump

Trump's 50% tariffs on India risk straining bilateral ties beyond trade

US President Donald Trump

US appeals court rules Trump's tariffs illegal, but keeps them in place

The union, part of the American Federation of Government Employees, condemned the firings, which come after 139 workers were put on administrative leave shortly after signing the dissent declaration. The EPA at the time accused employees of unlawfully undermining the Trump administration's agenda.

The Trump administration and EPA's retaliatory actions against these workers was clearly an assault on labor and free-speech rights,' said Justin Chen, president of AFGE Council 238, which represents thousands of EPA employees.

More than 150 workers who were disciplined up to and including being fired included scientists, engineers, lawyers, contract officers, emergency response personnel and a whole host of other jobs, Chen told the Associated Press. They live and work in communities around the country, and all believe in the mission of the agency to protect human health and the environment on behalf of the American public."  In a letter made public June 30, the employees wrote that the EPA is no longer living up to its mission to protect human health and the environment. The letter represented rare public criticism from agency employees who knew they could face retaliation for speaking out against a weakening of funding and federal support for climate, environmental and health science.

Employees at other agencies, including the National Institutes of Health and Federal Emergency Management Agency, have issued similar statements. Some FEMA employees who signed a public letter of dissent earlier this week were put on administrative leave Tuesday, according to documents reviewed by The Associated Press.

More than 180 current and former FEMA employees signed the letter made public Monday. The statement criticizes recent cuts to agency staff and programs and warns that FEMA's capacity to respond to a major disaster is dangerously diminished.

The EPA said last month it is eliminating its research and development arm and reducing agency staff by thousands of employees. Officials expect total staffing to go down to about 12,500, a reduction of more than 3,700 employees, or nearly 23 per cent, from staffing levels when Trump took office in January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump moves to cancel $4.9 bn in foreign aid, clashing with US Congress

semiconductors chipmakers

US lawmaker urges tighter AI chip exports to curb China's military edge

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes near Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

US revokes visas of Palestinian president, other officials ahead of UNGA

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

US to proceed with probe of solar imports from India, Laos and Indonesia

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration United States US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon