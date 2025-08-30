Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt working overtime to cushion export sectors against US tariffs: CEA

Govt working overtime to cushion export sectors against US tariffs: CEA

CEA Nageswaran highlighted that crises, big or small, often act as catalysts, prompting government, businesses, and households to take urgent actions that might otherwise be delayed

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, BFSI

Despite the challenges posed by the tariffs, Nageswaran also highlighted "silver linings" in the broader economic landscape (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Anantha Nageswaran on Saturday said the central government, along with various stakeholders, are actively working overtime to cushion export sectors in view of the recent imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff by the United States.

The US has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering America from August 27.

Nageswaran highlighted that crises, whether minor or major, often act as catalysts, providing focus and purpose for all segments of society including the government, private sector, and households to undertake necessary actions that might otherwise have been delayed.

Since the tariffs took effect, "Conversations have been happening in the last three to four days", involving various exporting and representative bodies, private sector export promotion agencies, and the ministry, he said.

 

Nageswaran, speaking virtually at ICC organised event, said that the ministries and the Ministry of Finance are "working overtime" to formulate a strategy.

Also Read

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha, Chief Economic Advisor

India's 6.5% GDP growth in FY25 'creditable' amid global headwinds: CEA

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

India needs to try become indispensable like China: CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Trust, deregulate, and reciprocate to escape middle-income trap: CEA

Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Union Bank's ₹7.25 cr book purchase faces heat amid Subramanian's IMF exit

Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, executive director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Indian govt decided to terminate services of Subramanian: IMF

The primary goal of this response, he said, is to provide both a "time cushion" and a "financial cushion" for the affected export sectors and units.

This support aims to help them "weather the present storm and also emerge from it stronger".

While acknowledging these developments, the CEA added, he was not in a position to disclose further details on the government's plan.

Despite the challenges posed by the tariffs, Nageswaran also highlighted "silver linings" in the broader economic landscape.

He referred to the first-quarter GDP numbers for the current financial year, recently released by the Ministry of Statistics. The real GDP growth rate (GDP at constant prices) increased by 7.8 per cent year-on-year, compared to the first quarter of the previous financial year (2024-25), with the lower GDP deflator playing a role in boosting the figure.

Furthermore, he noted that the nominal GDP growth (GDP at current prices) rose by 8.8 per cent from a year ago.

This nominal growth was particularly gratifying, as some private sector economists had feared it would only reach around 8 to 8.2 per cent, making its near 9 per cent performance an "important thing to note".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

exporters, trade, tariff

Govt should allocate ₹2,500 cr for exporters to join MAI exhibitions: GTRI

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump

Trump's 50% tariffs on India risk straining bilateral ties beyond trade

GDP

Economy spurts 7.8% in Q1 FY26 as manufacturing, agri, services shine

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee tumbles past 88 against dollar to fresh low on US tariff hit

Narendra Modi, Shigeru Ishiba (Photo: Reuters)

$67 bn in 10 years: Japan pledges long-term investment push in India

Topics : V A Nageswaran Chief Economic Advisor Indian export India's export Trump tariffs US tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon