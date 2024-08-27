Business Standard
Home / World News / Tech firms must comply with laws to continue operating: Malaysia's min

Tech firms must comply with laws to continue operating: Malaysia's min

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government was ready to discuss with the AIC and other industry groups

Malaysia flag

Major tech companies must comply with local laws to continue operating in Malaysia, a minister said. Image: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major tech companies must comply with local laws to continue operating in Malaysia, a minister said on Tuesday, after an industry group urged the government to pause a plan to require social media platforms to apply for a regulatory license.
 
The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) - whose members include tech giants Google, Meta and X - had made the call in an open letter to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, citing a lack of clarity over the proposed regulations.
 
Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government was ready to discuss with the AIC and other industry groups on the proposed regulations but had no plans to delay their implementation, aimed at tackling rising cybercrime.
 
Under the plan, social media platforms and messaging services with more than eight million users will be required to obtain a license and can face legal action if they failed to do so by Jan. 1, 2025.
 
"Big tech companies are big but our laws are bigger. If they want to operate in Malaysia, they must respect and comply with our laws," Fahmi told reporters, adding earlier engagements with representatives of social media firms on the plan had been positive.
 
The AIC letter, originally dated Aug. 23, was taken down from its website late on Monday. Ride-hailing firm Grab , also a member of the group, said separately on the same day that it had not been consulted on the letter's contents.
 
A new version of the letter, dated Aug. 26, was later posted to AIC's website with several sentences removed, including a reference to the government's plan being "unworkable" for the industry.
 

The letter also removed a list of the AIC's member companies, which remain available on the group's website. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Malaysia technology industry Tech companies

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

