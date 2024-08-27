Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / US behind arrest of Telegram CEO, says Russian lawmaker and Putin's ally

US behind arrest of Telegram CEO, says Russian lawmaker and Putin's ally

"On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, it is important for (President Joe) Biden to take Telegram under control."

Vladimir Putin, putin

"Telegram is one of the few and at the same time the largest Internet platforms over which the United States has no influence," Volodin said in a post (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A senior ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Washington was behind the French arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and the CEO of the Telegram messaging platform that plays a key role communicating the war in Ukraine.

Durov, the Russian-born entrepreneur, was arrested in France over the weekend as part of an investigation into crimes related to child pornography, drug trafficking and fraudulent transactions on the platform, French prosecutors said on Monday.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Without providing evidence, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament, said that the United States, through France, attempted to exert control over Telegram.
 
"Telegram is one of the few and at the same time the largest Internet platforms over which the United States has no influence," Volodin said in a post.
 
"On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, it is important for (President Joe) Biden to take Telegram under control."
The White House has not commented on Durov's arrest. French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the arrest was "in no way a political decision."
 

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia pounds Ukraine with missiles, drones for second day, says Kyiv

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

China calls US sanctions over Ukraine war 'illegal, unilateral, baseless'

flash flood, sikkim floods

Wild week of weather in US includes heat waves, snowstorms, flash floods

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

China calls for more support for its Ukraine peace plan created with Brazil

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin

Ex-Malaysian leader Muhyiddin charged with sedition for mocking former king

The Kremlin on Monday said it had yet to see any official French accusations against Durov.
 
The encrypted Telegram app, based in Dubai, has close to 1 billion users and is particularly influential in Russia, Ukraine and the republics of the former Soviet Union.
 
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Telegram has become the main source of unfiltered - and sometimes graphic and misleading - content from both sides about the war and the politics surrounding the conflict.
 
The platform has become what some analysts call "a virtual battlefield" for the war, used heavily by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his officials, as well as the Russian government.
 

Also Read

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Why Pavel Durov was arrested in France: Telegram scandal explained

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

As French police arrest Telegram CEO, next steps could reshape big tech

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Billionaire Telegram founder Durov's rebel streak puts freedom at risk

Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov

What is Telegram and why was its founder-CEO recently arrested in Paris

Telegram, telegram app

Telegram issue: IT Ministry asks MHA to check status, violations in India

Topics : Vladimir Putin Telegram White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon