Home / World News / Tehran will burn if it continues firing missiles, warns Israel's def min

Tehran will burn if it continues firing missiles, warns Israel's def min

Israel's defence minister warned Iran on Saturday that Tehran will burn if it continues firing missiles.

Iran-Israel war

Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Tehran. | Reuters

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Israel's defence minister warned Iran on Saturday that Tehran will burn if it continues firing missiles.

Speaking after an assessment meeting with the army's chief of staff, Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran will pay a heavy price for harming Israeli citizens.

His comments come after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel overnight Saturday following Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear programme Friday morning.

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Tehran West Asia

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

