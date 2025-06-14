Tehran will burn if it continues firing missiles, warns Israel's def min

Israel's defence minister warned Iran on Saturday that Tehran will burn if it continues firing missiles.
Speaking after an assessment meeting with the army's chief of staff, Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran will pay a heavy price for harming Israeli citizens.
His comments come after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel overnight Saturday following Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear programme Friday morning.
