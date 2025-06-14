Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel's strike on Iran caused radioactive, chemical leak: IAEA tells UNSC

Israel's strike on Iran caused radioactive, chemical leak: IAEA tells UNSC

IAEA DG Rafael Grossi said Israel destroyed Natanz's above-ground section; no damage to underground enrichment units, but power loss may hit centrifuges; site shows radioactive, chemical contamination

A damaged building after an explosion in a residential compound following Israeli strikes on Tehran, on Friday Photo: Reuters

A damaged building after an explosion in a residential compound following Israeli strikes on Tehran, on June 13. (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi informed the United Nations Security Council on Friday that Israel’s recent airstrike on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility has resulted in “radioactive and chemical contamination".
 
“Israel destroyed the above-ground part of the Natanz nuclear facility,” Grossi stated. “There are no indications of damage to the underground enrichment facilities at the site, but the power outage may have affected the centrifuges. There is radioactive and chemical contamination at the site.”
 

Significance of the strike

 
The attack, codenamed "Rising Lion", represents a significant escalation in Israel’s ongoing campaign to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities. The coordinated operation targeted multiple high-security military and nuclear installations across Iran, including those in Tehran and western regions.   
 
 
According to the Israeli military, 200 fighter jets participated in the strikes, which led to the deaths of several senior Iranian military figures, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami and Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Also Read

Israeli forces

Israel-Iran LIVE: Two killed, at least 20 injured as Iranian missiles hit Tel Aviv

Reuven Azar, Israeli envoy to India

India's concerns legitimate, can play role in de-escalating: Israeli envoy

Iran-Israel war

Iran strikes Israel with missiles after deadly raids by IDF | Top updates

Shopping

Israel-Iran conflict may send prices higher, spark broader economic fallout

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Israel FM calls Jaishankar; EAM also speaks with Iran on latest situation

 

IAEA findings and response

 
The IAEA later confirmed that while external radiation levels near the Natanz site had not increased, contamination was detected internally. “Radiation levels outside the Natanz facility remained unchanged,” Grossi told the 15-member council. "But there was radioactive contamination present inside the facility, which can be managed with appropriate protective measures.”
 
Grossi emphasised his willingness to visit Iran to conduct a direct assessment of the situation. Addressing the IAEA Board of Governors, he urged caution: “I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation. I reiterate that any military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond.”
 
Located around 241 km south of Tehran, the Natanz site is one of Iran’s most critical uranium enrichment facilities, comprising both a large underground installation and a smaller surface-level plant. Iran is currently enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity at its Natanz pilot facility — just below the 90 per cent threshold required for weapons-grade material.    
 
  However, more of this enriched uranium is being produced at the Fordow facility, which is fortified deep inside a mountain. According to military analysts, this makes it much harder for Israel to eliminate the site through airstrikes, news agency Reuters reported.
 

Iran’s position

 
Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation downplayed the severity of the incident, asserting that only minor damage occurred and that there was no threat to public health. “Some contamination was detected inside the facility, but it did not spread beyond the site,” said spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi in a statement to Iranian state media. He added that the underground facilities remained intact and that operations would resume shortly.
 
Despite these assurances, Grossi highlighted Iranian reports of damage at other key sites, including the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and the Esfahan nuclear complex. The Esfahan facility houses several critical operations, including a uranium conversion facility and plants for producing fuel and enriched uranium oxide powder.
 

Israel-Iran conflict

 
In the early hours of Saturday, Iran carried out a new round of missile strikes targeting northern Israel and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Air-raid sirens were activated across the region, with officials advising residents to take cover.
 
The attack followed Iran’s launch of more than 100 drones toward Israel just a day earlier. That drone offensive was in response to an earlier Israeli preemptive strike on Friday, which hit locations inside Iran and reportedly resulted in the deaths of several senior figures, including Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

us steel, nippon steel, united states flag, steel

US Steel's $14.1 bn sale to Nippon set to close after Trump's agreement

Thomas Hasler, Sika

Sika sees major growth opportunity in India amid infra, tax reforms

Pro-Palestinian protest, Columbia University

Columbia graduate remains in custody after frantic day of appeals

scientist, scientific lab

2 Chinese scientists to remain in jail for bringing illegal material to US

Israeli forces

Iran launches hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel as conflict widens

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Radioactive leak BS Web Reports Tehran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon