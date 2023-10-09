close
Ten Nepali nationals killed, four others injured in Hamas attacks in Israel

Hamas carried out a barrage of airstrikes in Southern Israel on Saturday, killing over 600 people, including soldiers, and wounding more than 1,900

Hamas, Israel

Out of the 17 Nepali nationals working on a farm at Kibbutz Alumim, two safely escaped, four were injured and one is still missing, it said | Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Ten Nepali nationals have been killed and four others injured in Israel after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a wave of rocket attacks in the country's southern region, Nepal's foreign ministry said on Monday.
Hamas carried out a barrage of airstrikes in Southern Israel on Saturday, killing over 600 people, including soldiers, and wounding more than 1,900.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas' key infrastructure. About 1,000 people have been confirmed dead in Israel and Gaza in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.
In a press statement, the foreign ministry here said 10 Nepali nationals lost their lives in the recent attack by Hamas in Israel.
Out of the 17 Nepali nationals working on a farm at Kibbutz Alumim, two safely escaped, four were injured and one is still missing, it said.
"We have received the information of the sad demise of ten Nepali nationals from the site, where the Hamas had launched an attack, Nepal's embassy in Jerusalem said in a statement.

We are trying to identify those killed in the incident. Efforts are being made to search for one missing Nepalese national. The bodies will be brought back to Nepal soon after the identification is completed. the embassy said.
The Nepal government has also requested the Israeli government that necessary arrangements be provided to the injured people, who are undergoing treatment.
The ministry said it was collaborating with the Israeli government and the embassy in Tel Aviv to bring back those nationals who want to return home.

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

