Holding more than 100 people captive from its assault on Israel: Hamas

Mousa Abu Marzouk made the remarks Sunday to the Arabic language news outlet al-Ghad. The figure is in addition to more than 30 people said to be held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group

Captive, Captives

Israel's military has said only that a significant number were abducted, without further detail | Photo: Shutterstock.com

AP Tel Aviv (Israel)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 6:56 AM IST
A senior Hamas official says the militant group is holding more than 100 people captive after its unprecedented assault on Israel.
Mousa Abu Marzouk made the remarks Sunday to the Arabic language news outlet al-Ghad. The figure is in addition to more than 30 people said to be held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.
During their rampage through southern Israel, militants dragged back into Gaza dozens of captives, among them women, children and the elderly. Their precise number was not clear until the two militant groups made their announcements. Israel's military has said only that a significant number were abducted, without further detail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 6:56 AM IST

