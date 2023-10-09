close
Retrieved 260 bodies from music festival attacked by Hamas: Israel's Zaka

The total figure is expected to be higher as other paramedic teams were working in the area

Representative image | AP/PTI Photo

AP Tel Aviv (Israel)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 6:46 AM IST
The Israeli rescue service Zaka says its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands that came under attack by Hamas militants.
The total figure is expected to be higher as other paramedic teams were working in the area.
Video aired on social media and by Israeli news outlets showed dozens of festival goers running through an open field as gunshots rang out. Many hid in nearby fruit orchards or were gunned down as they fled.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel Hamas Israel-Palestine Gaza

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 6:46 AM IST

