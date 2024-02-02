Tesla to recall over 2 mn vehicles in US due to warning font size issue

Tesla is recalling about 2.2 million vehicles in the United States due to incorrect font size on warning lights, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.



The recall includes nearly all of its models, including Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles, NHTSA said.



"Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said.



Tesla has begun releasing an over-the-air software update free of charge to fix the issue, the regulator said.



The recall comes nearly two months after the company recalled over 2 million vehicles in the United States to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.