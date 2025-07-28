Monday, July 28, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Thailand, Cambodia agree on midnight ceasefire, says Malaysia's PM

Thailand, Cambodia agree on midnight ceasefire, says Malaysia's PM

Asean-led talks mediated by Malaysia result in a midnight ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia after clashes killed 35 and displaced over 260,000 along the border

More than 200,000 people have been evacuated from areas near the border.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to enforce an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire starting at midnight, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Monday, reported the Associated Press. The decision followed high-level peace negotiations mediated by Malaysia in its capacity as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).
 
Anwar said the agreement marked a mutual understanding between both nations to work towards restoring peace and stability after days of escalating violence.
 
“Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai have agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from... midnight of July 28,” Anwar said at a joint press briefing, reported the Associated Press.
 
 
At the conclusion of the meeting, both leaders shook hands and welcomed the outcome.
 

What triggered the escalation

 
The recent round of violence began on July 24 after a land mine exploded near the Thailand-Cambodia border, injuring five Thai soldiers. The two countries exchanged blame for the incident, which quickly escalated into armed conflict.

So far, the fighting has killed at least 35 people and forced over 260,000 residents to flee border regions. The toll includes 13 civilian deaths in Thailand and eight in Cambodia.
 
In reaction to the clashes, both countries withdrew their ambassadors. Thailand shut all northeastern border crossings, making exceptions only for Cambodian migrant workers returning home.
 

Blame game over civilian casualties

 
Cambodia has strongly denied allegations that it targeted civilians during the conflict. Instead, it accused Thailand of endangering lives and called on the international community to condemn what it termed as Thai aggression.
 
Despite talks of de-escalation, skirmishes continued on Monday, with reports of gunfire heard in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province near the town of Samrong, according to the Associated Press.
 

Malaysia, Asean stress ceasefire as top priority

 
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that the most urgent priority was the ceasefire, though both countries were expected to present their respective peace proposals. "Our focus is to end the violence immediately," he said.
 

Trump comments on conflict

 
On July 27, US President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation, calling it “an easy one” to resolve. “We're dealing with Thailand, and we do a lot of trade with Thailand and with Cambodia, and yet I'm reading that they're killing each other... I say this should be an easy one for me,” he said, drawing comparisons to the recent India-Pakistan conflict, which he claims to have resolved.
 

Thousands displaced as tensions simmer

 
The clashes have forced over 200,000 people to evacuate on both sides of the border. Many of them remain in temporary shelters, awaiting further directions from military and civil authorities.

Topics : Thailand Cambodia Malaysia BS Web Reports border dispute

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

