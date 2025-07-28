Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / What to expect at UN meeting on Israel-Palestinian two-state solution?

What to expect at UN meeting on Israel-Palestinian two-state solution?

Israel and its close ally the United States are boycotting the two-day meeting, which starts Monday and will be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of France and Saudi Arabia

UNSC (Photo: Bloomberg)

UN General Assembly is bringing high-level officials together this week to promote a two-state solution to the decades-old Israel-Palestinian conflict. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP United Nations
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UN General Assembly is bringing high-level officials together this week to promote a two-state solution to the decades-old Israel-Palestinian conflict that would place their peoples side by side, living in peace in independent nations.

Israel and its close ally the United States are boycotting the two-day meeting, which starts Monday and will be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of France and Saudi Arabia.

Israel's right-wing government opposes a two-state solution, and the United States has called the meeting counterproductive to its efforts to end the war in Gaza. France and Saudi Arabia want the meeting to put a spotlight on the two-state solution, which they view as the only viable road map to peace, and to start addressing the steps to get there.

 

The meeting was postponed from late June and downgraded from a four-day meeting of world leaders amid surging tensions in the Middle East, including Israel's 12-day war against Iran and the war in Gaza.

It was absolutely necessary to restart a political process, the two-state solution process, that is today threatened, more threatened than it has ever been," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Sunday on CBS News' Face the Nation."  Here's what's useful to know about the upcoming gathering.

Also Read

United Nations Security Council

New York to Tokyo: Japan proposes capital for UN office relocation

thailand cambodia

Cambodia seeks ceasefire with Thailand after clashes: All that happened

Iran deports Afghanistani deportees back to Taliban rule

Over 1.1 million Afghans deported from Iran, UN rushes aid amid crisis

Iran, Iran flag

Iran agrees to visit by team from UN nuclear watchdog in coming weeks

Donald Trump, Trump

US to leave UN's cultural body UNESCO again, citing bias against Israel

Why a two-state solution?  The idea of dividing the Holy Land goes back decades.

When the British mandate over Palestine ended, the UN partition plan in 1947 envisioned dividing the territory into Jewish and Arab states. Israel accepted the plan, but upon Israel's declaration of independence the following year, its Arab neighbors declared war and the plan was never implemented. Under a 1949 armistice, Jordan held control over the West Bank and east Jerusalem and Egypt over Gaza.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those lands for a future independent state alongside Israel, and this idea of a two-state solution based on Israel's pre-1967 boundaries has been the basis of peace talks dating back to the 1990s.

The two-state solution has wide international support. The logic behind it is that the population of Israel along with east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza is divided equally between Jews and Palestinians.

The establishment of an independent Palestine would leave Israel as a democratic country with a solid Jewish majority and grant the Palestinians their dream of self-determination.

Why hold a conference now?  France and Saudi Arabia have said they want to put a spotlight on the two-state solution as the only viable path to peace in the Middle East and they want to see a road map with specific steps, first ending the war in Gaza.

The co-chairs said in a document sent to U.N. members in May that the primary goal of the meeting is to identify actions by all relevant actors to implement the two-state solution and to urgently mobilize the necessary efforts and resources to achieve this aim, through concrete and time-bound commitments.

Saudi diplomat Manal Radwan, who led the country's delegation to the preparatory conference, said the meeting must chart a course for action, not reflection. It must be anchored in a credible and irreversible political plan that addresses the root cause of the conflict and offers a real path to peace, dignity and mutual security, she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed for a broader movement toward a two-state solution in parallel with a recognition of Israel's right to defend itself. He announced late Thursday that France will recognize the state of Palestine officially at the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly in late September.

About 145 countries have recognized the state of Palestine. But Macron's announcement, ahead of Monday's meeting and amid increasing global anger over desperately hungry people in Gaza starting to die from starvation, makes France the most important Western power to do so.

What is Israel's view?  Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects the two-state solution on both nationalistic and security grounds.

Netanyahu's religious and nationalist base views the West Bank as the biblical and historical homeland of the Jewish people, while Israeli Jews overwhelmingly consider Jerusalem their eternal capital. The city's eastern side is home to Judaism's holiest site, along with major Christian and Muslim holy places.

Hard-line Israelis like Netanyahu believe the Palestinians don't want peace, citing the second Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s, and more recently the Hamas takeover of Gaza two years after Israel withdrew from the territory in 2005. The Hamas takeover led to five wars, including the current and ongoing 21-month conflict.

At the same time, Israel also opposes a one-state solution in which Jews could lose their majority. Netanyahu's preference seems to be the status quo, where Israel maintains overall control and Israelis have fuller rights than Palestinians, Israel deepens its control by expanding settlements, and the Palestinian Authority has limited autonomy in pockets of the West Bank.

Netanyahu condemned Macron's announcement of Palestinian recognition, saying it rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became."  What is the Palestinian view?  The Palestinians, who label the current arrangement apartheid, accuse Israel of undermining repeated peace initiatives by deepening settlement construction in the West Bank and threatening annexation. That would harm the prospect of a contiguous Palestinian state and their prospects for independence.

Ahmed Majdalani, a member of the PLO Executive Committee and close associate of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said the meeting will serve as preparation for a presidential summit expected in September. It will take place either in France or at the U.N. on the sidelines of the high-level meeting, U.N. diplomats said.

Majdalani said the Palestinians have several goals, first a serious international political process leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Palestinians also want additional international recognition of their state by major countries including Britain. But expect that to happen in September, not at Monday's meeting, Majdalani said. And he said they want economic and financial support for the Palestinian Authority and international support for the reconstruction and recovery of the Gaza Strip.

What will happen and won't happen at the meeting?  All 193 UN member nations have been invited to attend the meeting and a French diplomat said about 40 ministers are expected. The United States and Israel are the only countries who are boycotting.

The co-chairs have circulated an outcome document which could be adopted, and there could be some announcements of intentions to recognize a Palestinian state. But with Israel and the United States boycotting, there is no prospect of a breakthrough and the resumption of long-stalled negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians on an end to their conflict.

Secretary-General Antnio Guterres urged participants after the meeting was announced to keep the two-state solution alive. And he said the international community must not only support a solution where independent states of Palestine and Israel live side-by-side in peace but materialize the conditions to make it happen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JD Vance, Vance

US V-P Vance to visit Ohio to push Republicans' sweeping new tax law

Bangladesh, aircraft, Boeing

Bangladesh offers to buy 25 jets from Boeing to sway Trump on tariffs

Thailand Cambodia military tension

Cambodian, Thai leaders hold ceasefire talks as border clashes persist

Britain, UK, UK flag

Britain ready to fight China over Taiwan, backs peaceful resolution

Donald Trump, Trump, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

Explained: What is the new 15% US-EU tariff deal and what does it cover?

Topics : United Nations United Nations General Assembly Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon