Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / There will be no negotiation about ownership of canal, says Panama's prez

There will be no negotiation about ownership of canal, says Panama's prez

Trump claimed that US ships were being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form, noting that "above all, China is operating the Panama Cana

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino

Mulino tried to downplay the tension at his weekly press conference Thursday. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

AP Panama City
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino said Thursday there will be no negotiation with the United States over ownership of the Panama Canal, and he hopes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's upcoming visit will allow them to focus on shared interests including migration and combating drug trafficking.

Being the destination for the first overseas visit by the top US diplomat would have been big for Panama in any case, but Rubio comes as the emissary of US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested the US retake the Panama Canal.

On the day of his inauguration, Trump claimed that US ships were being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form, noting that "above all, China is operating the Panama Canal. He had previously said the US could demand the canal be returned.

 

Mulino tried to downplay the tension at his weekly press conference Thursday. He spoke of wanting to clarify confusion about China's role in the canal a Hong Kong consortium manages ports at both ends, but Panama controls the canal and blamed a predecessor for establishing diplomatic relations with China.

It's impossible, I can't negotiate, Mulino said when asked about returning the canal to US control. That is done. The canal belongs to Panama.

Also Read

US flag, USA

US has options to address Chinese influence in Panama, says official

Donald Trump, Trump

Can Trump legally rename the Gulf of Mexico and take back the Panama Canal?

Donald Trump, Trump

Canada, Panama, and Greenland: Donald Trump expands his 'Maga' wishlist

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump declines to rule out military action to take Panama Canal, Greenland

Panama Canal

Panama marks 25 years of Canal handover as Trump wants to take it back

The United States built the canal in the early 1900s as it looked for ways to facilitate the transit of commercial and military vessels between its coasts. Washington relinquished control of the waterway to Panama on December 31, 1999, under a treaty signed in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter.

The only thing that I want is to clear all the garbage from the path, clean the table and be able to speak with the United States and very frankly about issues including immigration, security and the fight against drug trafficking, Mulino said.

Rubio is scheduled to meet with Mulino Sunday and visit the canal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Howard Lutnick, Trump's Commerce nominee

India, China have most tariffs, no inflation: US commerce secy nominee

Donald Trump, Trump

US plane crash: Trump blames Obama, Biden for lowering air safety standards

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico

Mexican Prez Sheinbaum writes to Google over Gulf of Mexico name change

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi

Allegations of foreign nation planning foul play in US big concern: Gabbard

US flag, US, united states

Banning gun sales to young adults under 21 unconstitutional, says US court

Topics : Panama Canal Panama Panama row United States Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsReal State of Economy ReportGold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon