Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.69%)
64873.49 -449.16
Nifty (-0.64%)
19303.70 -124.60
Nifty Midcap (-1.19%)
37386.40 -449.75
Nifty Smallcap (-1.66%)
5271.65 -88.85
Nifty Bank (-0.70%)
43891.65 -307.45
Heatmap

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Musk vs Zuckerberg: Last week, Musk said that the fight would take place at an 'epic location' in Italy

Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta and Threads, on Sunday, called off his much-anticipated cage fight with Twitter owner Elon Musk. In a post on Threads, he said that he was going to "focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously".

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he said in the post.

"If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Last week, Musk said that the fight would take place at an "epic location" in Italy.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in the camera frame will be in ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and the Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy. And all proceeds go to veterans," Musk wrote in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Later, Zuckerberg requested netizens not to buy into whatever the Tesla CEO said.

Also Read

Threads breaches the 100 million signups-mark in just 5 days of its launch

A day after Instagram Threads launch, Jack Dorsey calls it 'Twitter clone'

Instagram Threads gets more Twitter-like features in new update: Details

Instagram Threads: Meta's Twitter rival sees 10 million downloads in 7 hrs

Can you delete Threads account without getting rid of Instagram? Check here

North Korean leader slams 'irresponsible' officials as typhoon hits country

Kim Jong Un orders increased missile production ahead of US-S Korea drills

Bangladesh reports 11 more deaths due to dengue, total tally at 398

We came to power through constitutional means: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Tourists urged to avoid Maui as hotels prepare to take in evacuees


"I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Zuckerberg wrote on Threads.

Zuckerberg further said that he was not holding his breath for Musk and would share the fight details when he was ready.

He added, "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."

Musk responded, "If Zuck really wants a lesson in why there are weight categories in fighting so badly, I could just head over to his house next week and teach him a lesson he won't soon forget...Otherwise, we will do it as soon as the arena in Italy is ready."

"Or we could do both and consider next week just a practice session," he added.

The tech billionaires agreed to a "cage match" face-off in late June. It all began when Musk tweeted that he would be "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg, who has trained in jiujitsu.

The exchanges have gone viral, with social media users debating who would win the bout, while others have posted memes, including mocked-up posters advertising the fight.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Twitter Facebook BS Web Reports Technology Social Media

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon