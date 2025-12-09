Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 07:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Top manager exits Warren Buffett's Berkshire as new CEO Abel names team

Top manager exits Warren Buffett's Berkshire as new CEO Abel names team

One of its two investment managers besides Buffett who has also served as CEO of Geico for several years, Todd Combs, and longtime Chief Financial Officer Mac Hamburg are both departing

berkshire hathaway

Geico's Chief Operating Officer Nancy Pierce was promoted to CEO, but Berkshire didn't offer any details about how Abel will handle the company's stock portfolio | Image: Reuters

AP Omaha
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Incoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel is assembling his team to help him lead the conglomerate Warren Buffett built starting in January after a couple of key departures.

Berkshire said Monday that one of its two investment managers besides Buffett who has also served as CEO of Geico for several years, Todd Combs, and longtime Chief Financial Officer Mac Hamburg are both departing. Combs is taking a job helping JP Morgan decide how to invest $10 billion while serving as a special advisor to CEO Jamie Dimon while Hamburg is retiring after 40 years.

Combs' departure is the most significant news in the announcement that also included creating the jobs of general counsel and a new manager of the many retail and consumer businesses Berkshire owns, But now the question is whether insurance Vice Chairman Ajit Jain, investment manager Ted Weschler and all the CEOs of Berkshire's myriad businesses will remain.

 

There's still two elephants in the room: what's Ajit Jain going to do and what is Ted Weschler gonna do? CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert said.

Geico's Chief Operating Officer Nancy Pierce was promoted to CEO, but Berkshire didn't offer any details about how Abel will handle the company's stock portfolio that's worth more than $300 billion. Buffett said last year that Abel will ultimately be responsible for picking stocks as well as trying to find acquisitions and deciding where to reinvest in Berkshire's dozens of businesses while managing all of those companies. But Abel has never been a stock investor, so the plan was for Combs and Weschler to help manage the portfolio.

Also Read

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Warren Buffett's Berkshire builds $4.9 billion stake in Alphabet

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Pearls of wisdom: Buffett's annual letter to shareholders will be missedpremium

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett bids farewell in final Berkshire letter: 'I'm going quiet'

Berkshire Hathaway

Occidental to sell OxyChem unit to Berkshire Hathaway for $9.7 billion

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Warren Buffett's Berkshire nears deal to buy OxyChem for $10 billion

But Dimon's move to hire Combs away from Berkshire and off of JP Morgan's board where he had served for nine years prevented that from happening. Todd Combs is one of the greatest investors and leaders I've known, having successfully managed investments alongside the most respected and successful long-term investor of our time, Warren Buffett, Dimon said.

Keefe, Bruyette and Woods analyst Meyer Shields, who has followed Berkshire for more than a decade, said he expects more turnover in the months ahead as Buffett relinquishes the CEO job he has held for more than six decades. Buffett will remain chairman, but Shields said we expect more turnover in coming months, since the cachet of working for Mr. Buffett's successor is not (at least yet) the same as working for Mr. Buffett himself.

Most of those coming departures may not generate headlines, but Shields said he expects a number of the CEOs of Berkshire subsidiaries who have been working long past a typical retirement age will depart now that they are no longer able to work for Buffett.

But CEOs who have been reporting to Abel for several years have said they have been impressed with the business acumen he has demonstrated while overseeing businesses as varied as Dairy Queen, Brooks running shoes, Iscar Metalworking, Marmon Holdings and Helzberg Diamonds. Buffett has said that Abel might be able to get more out of all Berkshire's businesses that he has because Abel is more hands on.

But in an acknowledgment of the fact that he will have less time available when he becomes CEO, Abel promoted NetJets CEO Adam Johnson to a new role overseeing all of Berkshire's consumer, service and retail businesses. Abel will continue to oversee all the manufacturing, utility and industrial businesses, including BNSF railroad and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Shields said he doesn't expect a huge change in direction or see Berkshire split up under Abel, but he's impressed that he's willing to depart from the way Buffett has always run things and implement a more typical corporate structure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China Politburo makes boosting domestic demand top priority for 2026

Jerome Powell

Fed may find itself in a bind as it sets stage for Powell's successor

earthquake, Thailand, earthquake in Thailand

7.6-magnitude earthquake hits near Japan coast, triggers tsunami warnings

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

No accord yet on Ukraine's east in US talks: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Warner Bros Discovery, Warner Bros

Paramount Skydance makes $108 billion hostile bid for Warner Bros

Topics : Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway greg abel Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon