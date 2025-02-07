Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump administration halts federal funding for US EV charger expansion

Trump administration halts federal funding for US EV charger expansion

Elon Musk, who heads Trump's government efficiency team, is also chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., which has the largest EV charger network in the US

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump in Washington. (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Keith Laing  The Trump administration is suspending federal funding for electric car chargers, following through on one of President Donald Trump’s first directives to roll back US subsidies for plug-in vehicles after he retook the White House. 
The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced in a letter dated Feb. 6 posted online Friday that it is suspending approval of funds intended to be distributed to states from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, which provides funding to add chargers mostly along the interstate highway system. 
 
FHWA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
 
 
The NEVI program was included in the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law that was passed by Congress under former President Joe Biden. It allocated $5 billion over five years to install chargers in every state in an effort to jump-start acceptance of the plug-in cars. 
 
Trump has made rescinding Biden’s pro-EV initiatives a key plank of his economic platform. In his address at the Republican National Convention in July, he promised to “end the electric vehicle mandate from day one” of his second administration.

Also Read

Illegal Indian immigrants, US military aircraft

Here's how much the US spent to send illegal Indian immigrants back home

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

US aid cut tests rights groups, independent media from Russia, Belarus

Donald Trump, Trump

US Court extends deadline for federal workers to accept resignation offer

Donald Trump

Trump admin plans to slash all but fraction of USAID jobs, say officials

Donald trump, Trump

Donald Trump meets US Steel CEO to discuss deal with Nippon Steel

 
Since Trump’s inauguration, the DOT has also moved to rewrite stringent US fuel-economy rules approved under Biden.
 
Ryan Gallentine, managing director at Advanced Energy United, which represents EV manufacturers, said in an emailed statement the charger halt “creates great uncertainty for the billions of dollars states and private companies are investing in the urgently needed infrastructure to support America’s highway transportation network.”  
 
Elon Musk, who heads Trump’s government efficiency team, is also chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., which has the largest EV charger network in the US. 

More From This Section

The rupee on Friday depreciated to a new intraday low of Rs 83.76 against the US dollar during the day because selling in equities and domestic demand for the dollar from importers offset the gains from the weaker greenback, said dealers.

US dollar rises in volatile trade as jobs data delays Fed rate cuts

US jobs, US job data, US workers, salaried employees

US job growth slows more than expected in Jan, unemployment rate at 4.0%

Image: Pinterest from Shutterstock

Pinterest shares climb 20% as AI-powered tools drive ad revenue growth

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard considers sale of GH Mumm to focus on premium labels

120 SpaceX Starlink satellites re-entered Earth's atmosphere

Failing Starlink satellites worry scientists, 120 fell from space in Jan

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US President Donald Trump EV market US markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayDelhi election results 2025 DateGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon