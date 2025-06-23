Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nato chief warns Russia of 'devastating' response to any aggression

Nato chief warns Russia of 'devastating' response to any aggression

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte warns Russia against attacking any ally, calls Moscow the biggest threat, and unveils historic defence spending plans ahead of the 2025 summit

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) Secretary‑General Mark Rutte on Monday issued a stern warning to Russia, declaring that the alliance’s response to any attack on a member state would be “devastating”.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte holds a press conference ahead of a NATO summit, in The Hague, Netherlands June 23, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday issued a stern warning to Russia, declaring that the alliance’s response to any attack on a member state would be “devastating”.
 
Speaking ahead of the 2025 Nato Summit, Rutte said, “We are committed to defending every inch of allied territory, should any potential adversary make the mistake of attacking any ally.”
 
He added, “While Nato is and will remain a defensive alliance—there should be no doubt about our ability and resolve to protect our nations and respond with resounding force should we be attacked.”
 
The two-day summit is scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in The Hague.
 
 

Also Read

NATO

Nato leaders to meet for a summit that could be historic or with divisions

Demonstrators hold a banner as they march against the upcoming NATO summit

Hundreds protest in The Hague against Nato, days before it hosts summit

NATO

With Trump involved, wartime Nato summit may shift focus from Ukraine

The Hague, Netherlands

Massive security operation for Nato summit turns The Hague into a fortress

Modi, Narendra Modi

Indian diaspora hails PM Modi's visit as new beginning in Canada-India ties

Russia is Nato’s most serious threat, says Rutte

 
Rutte’s remarks come at what he described as “a truly historic moment” of global insecurity. He identified the Russian Federation as “the most significant and direct threat facing this alliance” and accused Moscow of continuing its war in Ukraine “with the support of North Korea, Iran, and China, as well as Belarus”.

Nato reaffirms stance on Iran’s nuclear programme

 
Turning to Iran, Rutte reiterated the alliance’s long-standing stance: “Allies have long agreed that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon. They have repeatedly urged Iran to meet its obligations under the non-proliferation treaty.”

Historic defence spending and capability goals on summit agenda

 
The Secretary-General also outlined a bold new defence investment plan, which includes raising Nato’s spending benchmark to 5 per cent of GDP. He called the proposal “a quantum leap that is ambitious, historic, and fundamental to securing our future”.
 
Rutte revealed that Nato allies had already agreed on an “ambitious new set of capability targets”, which include a fivefold increase in air defence systems, deployment of thousands of tanks and armoured vehicles, and the production of millions of rounds of artillery ammunition.
 

Urgent call to scale defence manufacturing

 
Rutte underscored the urgent need to expand defence manufacturing to meet rising demand. “There is not nearly enough supply to meet our increased demand,” he warned. “We need industry to respond, and we need industry to respond quickly.”

More From This Section

Premiumcrude, brent crude, crude oil

Sustained high crude oil prices to hurt downstream players

Injections, Injection syringe

Over 140 pricked with needles at France's World Music Day celebrations

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

'Step down, you'll get a fair trial': Exiled crown prince tells Khamenei

US Iran,

What are sleeper cells and why Iran's threat has Washington on alert?

Fordow underground complex

Iran's nuclear dreams may survive even a devastating American blow

Topics : NATO Russia Ukraine Conflict Nato chief NATO alliance Ukraine Russia BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon