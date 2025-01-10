Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump announces Leo Terrell as Senior Counsel to Assistant Attorney General

Trump announces Leo Terrell as Senior Counsel to Assistant Attorney General

Trump said, I am pleased to announce that Leo Terrell will be Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the United States Department of Justice

Donald Trump,Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Leo Terrell as the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General. (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Leo Terrell as the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the US Department of Justice.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that Leo Terrell will be Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the United States Department of Justice. He will work alongside Harmeet K. Dhillon, a fellow Californian, and our incredible Nominee for United States Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the Justice Department."

" Leo is a highly respected civil rights attorney and political analyst. He received his law degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and has defended many high profile cases throughout his incredibly successful career. Leo will be a fantastic advocate for the American People, and ensure we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!", the post further added.

 

In a video message posted on X, Leo Terrell thanked Trump and said, "Today, the President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, appointed me as a Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General in the civil rights division. I want to thank the president. I accepted the position because I want to help President Trump make America great. "

He further said, "This is an honour, and for those people who have heard me articulate my views on the equality of law and treating everyone fair, help is on the way. For those people who believe that the system was used illegally against certain groups because of their political views. Help is on the way. If you know how I've articulated my views on what is fair and unfair, what is legal and illegal, it's my goal to work with President Donald J. Trump, with Pam Bondi, with Harmeet Dhillon and we are going to provide fairness in the legal system and make America proud of the United States Department of Justice. God bless America. God bless President Trump. God bless everyone".

Earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump had earlier announced the nomination of Indian-origin Harmeet K Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at press conference where he announced his intention to step down as Liberal Party leader, from his Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 6, 2025

Trudeau's Liberal Party to announce Canada's next prime minister on March 9

World Economy

Global economic growth to remain subdued at 2.8% in 2025: United Nations

Maria Corina Machado

Venezuela's Oppn leader defies Maduro to lead protests, claims arrest later

Nvidia

Nvidia criticises Biden's plan to impose restrictions on AI chip exports

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump backs Venezuela's Oppn leader Maria Machado after detention incident

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump Attorney General Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon