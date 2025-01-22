Trump backs skilled immigration, offering breather for Indian IT companies

President Donald Trump, during a joint news conference, highlighted the importance of "competent people" entering the United States, suggesting a potential boost for high-skilled immigration. His remarks have sparked optimism among professionals and businesses reliant on the H-1B visa programme, which facilitates the entry of skilled foreign workers, particularly in the tech sector.
“…I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming to our country, even if that involves them training and helping others that may not have the qualifications… About H1B, I know the programme very well and I have used that programme… We need great people to come to our country, and we do that through the H1B programme…”
This statement has offered relief to many in the IT services sector. “I think this aligns with what the industry has been saying for some time: skilled labour is different from immigration. While any adverse immigration ruling will impact Indians, it may not necessarily affect the IT services industry,” said a senior executive of an IT services firm, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Talent mobility crucial in an AI-driven world
Industry players and HR experts emphasised that in a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence (AI), talent mobility is critical. According to Bloomberg, Indian citizens accounted for nearly three-fourths of the 386,000 H-1B visas granted in 2023.
“The US needs skilled talent, and they have been vocal about it. What might evolve is the definition of the ‘American Dream’,” said Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital.
She added that while there may not be immediate impacts, the US will need to consider developing locally available skilled employees in the long run. “We’ve also observed several global capability centres (GCCs) being set up in India. Even US businesses realise the need for access to talent. Though talent in India may seem expensive, comparable talent in the US is still 25-30 per cent costlier,” she explained.
Declining dependence on H-1B visas
HR experts noted that of the 65,000 H-1B visas issued annually, Indian IT services firms typically account for 35,000-45,000. This number is expected to decline as larger companies increase local hiring.
For instance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has focused on hiring talent from local colleges in the US. Currently, the firm's workforce in the US is evenly split between local hires and H-1B visa holders. TCS has also reiterated its reduced dependence on H-1B visas, applying for approximately 3,000 visas annually.
Similarly, Infosys has significantly decreased its reliance on H-1B visas. During a recent media interaction, CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka stated, “Within our US onsite population, over 60 per cent are independent of H-1B visas. We’ve built a resilient model, and our dependence on H-1B visas has reduced significantly. Our onsite mix has dropped from 30 per cent to 24 per cent, while nearshore operations have increased.”
Wipro has also followed a similar approach. Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil noted during the company’s Q3 FY25 earnings call, “We’ve been investing in and hiring a significant number of locals in the US, who now comprise a substantial portion of our workforce. Additionally, we maintain a good inventory of H-1B visas to meet requirements as needed.”