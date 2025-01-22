Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump backs skilled immigration, offering breather for Indian IT companies

Trump backs skilled immigration, offering breather for Indian IT companies

HR experts noted that of the 65,000 H-1B visas issued annually, Indian IT services firms typically account for 35,000-45,000

Donald trump, Trump

Photo: Bloomberg

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump, during a joint news conference, highlighted the importance of "competent people" entering the United States, suggesting a potential boost for high-skilled immigration. His remarks have sparked optimism among professionals and businesses reliant on the H-1B visa programme, which facilitates the entry of skilled foreign workers, particularly in the tech sector. 
 
“…I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming to our country, even if that involves them training and helping others that may not have the qualifications… About H1B, I know the programme very well and I have used that programme… We need great people to come to our country, and we do that through the H1B programme…”
 
 
This statement has offered relief to many in the IT services sector. “I think this aligns with what the industry has been saying for some time: skilled labour is different from immigration. While any adverse immigration ruling will impact Indians, it may not necessarily affect the IT services industry,” said a senior executive of an IT services firm, speaking on condition of anonymity.
 
Talent mobility crucial in an AI-driven world

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to sign executive orders on immigration, border security, and energy

European Union

Irregular migration into European Union drops 38% in 2024: Frontex report

Ujjal Dosanjh

Trudeau gone, what next for India-Canada ties? Ujjal Dosanjh explains

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump taps ally of immigration policies to head Customs, Border Protection

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK introduces grace period for transition to eVisa system until March 2025

 
Industry players and HR experts emphasised that in a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence (AI), talent mobility is critical. According to Bloomberg, Indian citizens accounted for nearly three-fourths of the 386,000 H-1B visas granted in 2023.
 
“The US needs skilled talent, and they have been vocal about it. What might evolve is the definition of the ‘American Dream’,” said Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital.
 
She added that while there may not be immediate impacts, the US will need to consider developing locally available skilled employees in the long run. “We’ve also observed several global capability centres (GCCs) being set up in India. Even US businesses realise the need for access to talent. Though talent in India may seem expensive, comparable talent in the US is still 25-30 per cent costlier,” she explained.
 
Declining dependence on H-1B visas
 
HR experts noted that of the 65,000 H-1B visas issued annually, Indian IT services firms typically account for 35,000-45,000. This number is expected to decline as larger companies increase local hiring.
 
For instance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has focused on hiring talent from local colleges in the US. Currently, the firm's workforce in the US is evenly split between local hires and H-1B visa holders. TCS has also reiterated its reduced dependence on H-1B visas, applying for approximately 3,000 visas annually.
 
Similarly, Infosys has significantly decreased its reliance on H-1B visas. During a recent media interaction, CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka stated, “Within our US onsite population, over 60 per cent are independent of H-1B visas. We’ve built a resilient model, and our dependence on H-1B visas has reduced significantly. Our onsite mix has dropped from 30 per cent to 24 per cent, while nearshore operations have increased.”
 
Wipro has also followed a similar approach. Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil noted during the company’s Q3 FY25 earnings call, “We’ve been investing in and hiring a significant number of locals in the US, who now comprise a substantial portion of our workforce. Additionally, we maintain a good inventory of H-1B visas to meet requirements as needed.”

More From This Section

Prince Harry, Rupert Murdoch

Murdoch's UK tabloids offer rare apology in settlement with Prince Harry

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump era begins with disappearance of reproductive rights website

crime against women rape assault

1 in 12 children globally subject to online sexual abuse: Lancet study

Donald Trump, Trump

Can Trump legally rename the Gulf of Mexico and take back the Panama Canal?

Vladimir Putin, putin, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Jinping, Putin pledge to boost China-Russia ties in 2025 as Trump returns

Topics : immigration laws Indian IT Sector H-1B Visa Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon