Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Irregular migration into European Union drops 38% in 2024: Frontex report

Irregular migration into European Union drops 38% in 2024: Frontex report

The agency said that there were just over 239,000 detections of irregular border crossings, the lowest number registered since 2021, when migration was lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic

European Union

At the same time irregular arrivals were up last year along the EU's eastern borders with Belarus. | File Image

AP Warsaw
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of irregular border crossings into the European Union fell significantly in 2024, according to the bloc's border control agency Frontex, something which it attributed to intensified cooperation against smuggling networks.

The Warsaw-based agency said in a statement that its preliminary data for last year reveal a 38 per cent drop in irregular border crossings into the 27-member bloc.

The data refers to the number of detections of irregular border crossing at the external borders of the EU, not the total number of people who tried to cross. In some cases the same person may cross the border several times in different locations at the external border, Frontex notes.

 

The agency said that there were just over 239,000 detections of irregular border crossings, the lowest number registered since 2021, when migration was lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency said that despite the overall decrease, challenges persist, including dangerous sea crossings resulting in significant loss of life and the evolving tactics of smuggling networks.

Also Read

Ujjal Dosanjh

Trudeau gone, what next for India-Canada ties? Ujjal Dosanjh explains

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump taps ally of immigration policies to head Customs, Border Protection

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK introduces grace period for transition to eVisa system until March 2025

passports, foreign, Visa applications filed early help in planning travel. (Adobe stock photo)

Gujarat engineer caught with fake visa to New Zealand: Consequences decoded

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Made mistakes in immigration policy, will reduce their number: Trudeau

Despite the decrease in irregular arrivals, a sense has taken hold across Europe that there is too much unregulated immigration to the continent.

The issue has dominated political life in Europe since 2015, when more than a million people arrived at once, many fleeing the war in Syria. The issue has boosted far-right parties that strongly oppose accepting large numbers of refugees and migrants including in places like Austria and Germany.

The decrease in the total number was mainly driven by a 59 per cent plunge in arrivals via the Central Mediterranean route due to fewer departures from Tunisia and Libya, Frontex said. It also reported a 78 per cent fall in detections on the Western Balkan route following efforts in that region to halt arrivals.

At the same time irregular arrivals were up last year along the EU's eastern borders with Belarus.

Frontex also said it recorded an 18 per cent increase in arrivals to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago close to the African coast that is increasingly used as an alternative stepping stone to continental Europe.

It said the nearly 47,000 arrivals it recorded there marked the highest figure since it began collecting data in 2009.

While 2024 saw a significant reduction in irregular border crossings, it also highlighted emerging risks and shifting dynamics, Frontex Executive Director Hans Leijtens said.

The Frontex statement noted that authorities have reported increasing violence by smugglers along the Western Balkan route, while growing instability in regions like the Sahel continues to drive migration towards Europe.

More From This Section

Kate Middleton, Wimbledon, princess of wales

Kate Middleton reveals she is in remission after cancer treatment

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden packing up to leave White House. What about any classified documents?

Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth vows 'warrior culture' if confirmed as Trump's defence secy

UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Anti-corruption Minister Tulip Siddiq

Sheikh Hasina's niece Tulip Siddiq resigns as UK Treasury minister

US Department of Justice

DOJ report says Trump likely to have been convicted in election case

Topics : immigration laws European Union UK new immigration policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon