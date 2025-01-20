Business Standard

Trump to sign executive orders on immigration, border security, and energy

Trump to sign executive orders on immigration, border security, and energy

The breadth of the orders, which would make major changes to immigration, energy and government hiring policies, illustrates urgency with which Trump and his team plan to launch an ambitious agenda

47th president of the United States Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Washington
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Soon after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump is likely to sign a barrage of executive orders, including those related to immigration, border security, energy and governance, his close aide revealed on Sunday.

An executive order is an order issued unilaterally by the president which carries the force of law. Unlike legislation, executive orders do not require Congressional approval. Though the Congress cannot overturn them, they can be challenged in the court of law.

"The breadth of the orders, which would make major changes to immigration, energy and government hiring policies, illustrates the urgency with which Trump and his team plan to launch an ambitious agenda," The Wall Street Journal said.

 

In a briefing with senior Republican leaders, Stephen Miller, Trump's incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, revealed that the executive orders will include declaring emergency on the southern border, preparing military deployment on the borders, classifying cartels as "foreign terrorist organisations", reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" policy, ending the "Catch and Release" policy, and declaring emergency related to energy.

Also on the list are opening up offshore and Arctic drilling, speeding up pipeline licensing/construction, reforms to remove government employees and rescinding DEI and gender-related orders.

Giving a preview of the executive orders at Trump's 'victory rally' in downtown Washington, Miller said, "He (Trump) has always been fighting for all of us. And what is that going to look like come Monday afternoon? It's going to mean an executive order ending border invasion, sending illegal immigrants home, and taking America back."  "It's going to mean the eradication of criminal cartels and foreign gangs which are preying on our people. It's going to mean justice for every American citizen who has lost a loved one to an illegal alien," Miller added.

Trump, 78, is also expected to roll back some of the executive orders and actions of outgoing President Joe Biden.

Prominent among them include the Paris Climate agreement, lifting restrictions on fossil fuel production, and expanding domestic oil drilling.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump immigration laws border security

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

