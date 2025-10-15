Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump calls Brics an attack on dollar, warns of tariffs on member nations

Trump calls Brics an attack on dollar, warns of tariffs on member nations

Trump has previously labelled Brics as a coalition of countries working against US interests

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said that "Brics was an attack on the dollar" and noted that countries that want to deal in dollars have an "advantage" over those that do not. He categorically asserted that the US will impose tariffs on countries that wish to join the ten-member bloc.

Trump made the remarks during a bilateral lunch with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House.

"I'm very strong on the dollar, and anybody that wants to deal in dollars, they have an advantage over people that aren't," Trump said. "I told anybody that wants to be in Brics, that's fine, but we're going to put tariffs on your nation... Everybody dropped out. They're all dropping out of Brics."

 

"Brics was an attack on the dollar and I said, you want to play that game, I'm going to put tariffs on all of your products coming into the US. They said, like I said, we're dropping out of Brics...They don't even talk about it anymore," he added.

The grouping, originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, has now expanded to ten full members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.

Also Read

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Donald Trump, Trump

If they don't disarm, we will disarm them: Trump issues warning to Hamas

Donald Trump, Trump

We're closing up Democrat programmes, says Trump amid ongoing govt shutdown

US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Argentine counterpart Javier Milei

I'd be 'very upset' over Chinese military in Argentina: Trump warns Milei

Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, receives the Medal of Freedom posthumously awarded to Charlie Kirk by U.S. President Donald during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, October 14, 2025 | REUTERS

Trump honours late activist Charlie Kirk with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Trump has previously labelled Brics as a coalition of countries working against US interests. "Brics, which is basically a group of countries that are anti-United States, and India is a member of that, if you can believe it. It's an attack on the dollar, and we're not going to let anybody attack the dollar," he said in an earlier statement.

However, India's position on the dollar remains clear. In response to rising speculation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasised that India has no intention of challenging the dollar's global role.

"Regarding the role of the dollar, we are realistic. We have no issue with the dollar, and our relations with the US are at their best. We have no interest in undermining the dollar," Jaishankar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flights, planes

Chinese airlines protest US plan to ban flights over Russian airspace

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for $1.2 billion loan deal

PM Modi, Brazil President

Trump's trade war unites India and Brazil in a hunt for new markets

Ashley Tellis

Who is Ashley Tellis, Indian-origin expert held in US over China links?

Ashley Tellis

Indian-origin US strategic expert Ashley Tellis held over China links

Topics : Donald Trump BRICS US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon