Monday, September 15, 2025 | 07:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump vows crackdown on illegal immigrants after Indian beheaded in Dallas

Trump vows crackdown on illegal immigrants after Indian beheaded in Dallas

Trump condemned the Dallas beheading of Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, blaming Biden's immigration policy and calling the accused a repeat offender

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump accused the Biden administration of incompetence in handling immigration. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The brutal beheading of Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, known as Bob, in Dallas has sparked widespread outrage and a strong response from US President Donald Trump.
 
Posting on Truth Social, Trump extended condolences to the victim’s family and condemned the crime. He wrote, “I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ‘illegal alien’ from Cuba who should have never been in our country.”
 

Accused’s criminal record and Trump’s criticism of Biden

 
Trump alleged that the accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, had a criminal history, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released because Cuba refused to take him back. He accused the Biden administration of incompetence in handling immigration.
 
 
Linking the case to his broader stance, Trump declared, “Rest assured, the time for being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals is ‘over’ under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my administration are doing an incredible job in making America safe again.” He added that Martinez, now in custody, would face prosecution for first-degree murder.
 

How the killing unfolded in Dallas

 
Bob, originally from Karnataka, was living in Dallas with his wife and son. On Wednesday morning, he visited the motel with his family and argued with co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez over a broken washing machine.

Also Read

Charlie Kirk

Conservatives seek firings of Charlie Kirk's critics after his killing

Jose Manuel, He Lifeng

US, Chinese officials hold talks in Spain on TikTok deadline, trade

Britain, UK, UK flag

US financial firms pledge $1.7 billion to Britain ahead of Trump's visit

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin unlawfully directed mass US worker terminations, rules judge

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump urges Nato to halt Russian oil imports, push tougher sanctions

 
The dispute escalated when Bob asked another person to translate his instructions instead of speaking directly to Martinez. Enraged, Martinez picked up a machete and attacked him. Bob ran towards the reception area, where his wife and son were waiting, but Martinez followed and beheaded him in front of them, despite their desperate attempts to intervene.
 
The local Indian community has mobilised support for Bob’s family. A fundraiser launched to cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and his son’s college education has raised nearly $200,000. His funeral was held on Saturday.
 

Martinez faces trial for murder charges

 
According to PTI, Martinez had prior arrests for threats and assault in Houston. He is being held without bond and, if convicted, faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty.
 

More From This Section

Howard Lutnick

India doesn't buy even a small amount of US corn, says Howard Lutnick

Nepal interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrives at a hospital to meet the victims of deadly anti-corruption protests on Saturday (Photo: Reuters)

Those involved in violence will face justice: Nepal PM Sushila Karki

Nepal interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrives at a hospital to meet the victims of deadly anti-corruption protests on Saturday (Photo: Reuters)

From Protests to choosing its leader: How social media is shaping Nepal

US Federal Reserve

Global 36-hour interest-rate spree heralds first US reduction of 2025

semiconductor

China starts probes targeting US semiconductor sector ahead of trade talks

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Trump’s immigration agenda Trump immigration policy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE India-W vs Australia-W 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025 Pitch ReportIndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head StatsInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon