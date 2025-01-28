Business Standard

Trump Justice dept says it fired employees involved in prosecuting him

Trump Justice dept says it fired employees involved in prosecuting him

The abrupt action targeting career prosecutors who worked on special counsel Jack Smith's team is the latest sign of upheaval inside the Justice Department

A Justice Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel move, confirmed the terminations were made by acting Attorney General James McHenry | (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

The Trump Justice Department said Monday that it had fired more than a dozen employees who worked on criminal investigations into President Donald Trump.

The abrupt action targeting career prosecutors who worked on special counsel Jack Smith's team is the latest sign of upheaval inside the Justice Department and reflects the administration's determination to purge the government of workers it perceives as disloyal to the president.

The move, which follows the reassignment of multiple senior career officials across divisions, was made even though rank-and-file prosecutors by tradition remain in their positions across presidential administrations and are not punished because of their involvement in sensitive investigations.

 

A Justice Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel move, confirmed the terminations were made by acting Attorney General James McHenry.

It was not immediately clear which prosecutors were affected by the order.

Smith himself resigned from the department earlier this month.

Donald Trump Trump Inauguration 2025 US Department of Justice

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

