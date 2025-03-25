Donald Trump is considering implementing a two-step approach to his new tariff regime, potentially invoking rarely used emergency powers to impose immediate duties while the investigations into trading partners are completed, reports the Financial Times (FT).
While Trump has repeatedly criticised foreign trade practices, some administration officials also view the tariffs as a revenue-generating tool for the planned tax cuts rather than merely a negotiating tactic with other nations. Thus, the officials in Trump administration are also searching for established legal avenues to impose tariffs swiftly, said the FT report citing sources.
Internal debates and legal mechanisms
According to the report, the US President's team is exploring Section 301 investigations, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and Section 338 of the 1930 Tariff Act to implement tariffs of up to 50 per cent on certain imports.
Trump could also revive a national security investigation into the auto industry, potentially leading to tariffs on vehicle imports as early as April 2, FT report said, citing lawyers and people familiar with the plans.
Another option, though less likely, is Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which would permit temporary tariffs of up to 15 per cent for a maximum of 150 days. However, the administration has not yet finalised its approach, with the purpose of the tariffs still under discussion.
Trump’s tariff strategy
Soon after assuming office, Trump pledged to unveil new tariffs on April 2, dubbing the event as "liberation day". This prompted a flurry of diplomatic efforts, with foreign governments lobbying his administration’s top officials for exemptions. He implemented a blanket tariff of 25 per cent to all steel and aluminium imports, along with a range of new products made with the two metals. He also announced tariffs on allies such as Mexico and Canada, only to roll them back amid intense business lobbying.
On Monday, Trump reiterated his commitment to imposing "substantial" tariffs on trading partners, though he acknowledged that some countries might receive exemptions.
“They have charged us so much that I am embarrassed to charge them what they have charged us, but it will be substantial,” he said, hours after announcing a new 25 per cent tariff on countries purchasing oil and gas from Venezuela, which includes India and China.
"Venezuela has been very hostile to the United States and the Freedoms which we espouse," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "Therefore, any country that purchases oil and/or gas from Venezuela will be forced to pay a tariff of 25 per cent to the United States on any trade they do with our country."
The order, signed by Trump on Monday, stipulates that the tariff will take effect as early as April 2 and will apply broadly to both direct and indirect buyers of Venezuelan crude.