Friday, September 26, 2025 | 06:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump orders crackdown on 'left wing terrorism', targets Democratic donors

Trump orders crackdown on 'left wing terrorism', targets Democratic donors

Trump had threatened such an order after the assassination earlier this month of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and a shooting outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump has directed his administration to crack down on backers of what he dubbed "left-wing terrorism". (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump has directed his administration to crack down on backers of what he dubbed "left-wing terrorism", naming two top Democratic donors as he alleged without evidence a vast conspiracy to finance violent protests against the government.

Trump's directive put the FBI's Joint Terrorism Taskforce in the lead and said the effort would span agencies across the administration, including the Treasury Department, "to identify and disrupt financial networks that fund domestic terrorism and political violence".

The pursuit of what the president said were the funders of "agitators and anarchists" is the latest instance of Trump using the power of his office to pursue his political rivals. When pressed by a reporter to name any possible targets, he suggested two of the Democratic Party's top donors billionaires George Soros and Reid Hoffman.

 

"If they are funding these things, they're going to have some problems," Trump said on Thursday.

Trump had threatened such an order after the assassination earlier this month of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and a shooting outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Dallas, killing one detainee and wounding two others.

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

US economy shows surprising 3.8% growth rate after major revision of Q2 GDP

H-1B Visa

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike will backfire, says Silicon Valley investor

Robotics

Robotics, medical gear, industrial machinery under Trump's new tariff push

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Donald Trump

US-Pak ties in focus as Sharif set to meet Donald Trump during UNGA visit

H-1B Visa

'Americans first': US official justifies Trump's new $100,000 H-1B fee

Authorities have identified the suspected gunmen in each case, but no information has been made public so far to suggest they were backed by a wider network.

In a statement Thursday, before Trump's announcement, Soros' Open Society Foundation in a statement referred to previous accusations made by the Republican president, saying its activities are peaceful and lawful.

"These accusations are politically motivated attacks on civil society, meant to silence speech the administration disagrees with and undermine the First Amendment right to free speech," the organisations said.

Hoffman, who helped start PayPal and the networking site LinkedIn, could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia to launch first closed fuel cycle nuclear system by 2030: Putin

Cryptocurrency

European banks to launch euro stablecoin, challenge US crypto dominance

HSBC

HSBC quantum computing trial improves bond price prediction by 34%

Sushila Karki

PM Karki vows stern action over deaths in Nepal's Gen Z protest clashes

Iran, Iran flag

Iran likely conducted an undeclared missile test, satellite photos show

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration US politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon