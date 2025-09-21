Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 'We can't delay': Trump demands Attorney General to act against rivals

'We can't delay': Trump demands Attorney General to act against rivals

Trump pressed Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute James Comey, Adam Schiff and Letitia James, citing delays in EDVA after a top US attorney's exit and a new interim appointment

Donald Trump

Donald Trump. (Image: Bloomberg)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Saturday publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to bring criminal charges against three of his top political adversaries. These include former FBI director James Comey, Senator Adam Schiff of California and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
 
In a Truth Social post, Trump said he had reviewed “over 30 statements and posts” criticising the lack of action, calling the trio “guilty as hell” and insisting that delays were “killing our reputation and credibility”. Later, he told reporters he wanted prosecutors to “act fast”. “If they’re not guilty, that’s fine. If they are guilty, or if they should be charged, they should be charged, and we have to do it now,” CNN quoted him as saying.
 
 
He subsequently tempered his remarks, describing Bondi as “very careful” and “very smart,” while still pushing for a tougher approach.
 

Why Trump targets Comey, Schiff and James

 
Trump’s long-running animosity toward the three figures stems from years of investigations and litigation.
 
James Comey: Fired by Trump in May 2017, he was later branded by him as a “LEAKER & LIAR” who “should be prosecuted”

Adam Schiff: Trump accused Schiff of “treason” during the Ukraine impeachment saga, mocked him as “pencil neck” and suggested arrest
 
Letitia James: As New York’s attorney general, she spearheaded the civil fraud case against Trump’s business. Trump has called her “racist” and derided her with the epithet “Peekaboo”
 

What may have triggered Trump's reaction?

 
Trump’s pressure came a day after US attorney Erik Siebert exited his post in the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) following reported disagreements over evidence thresholds in cases involving Letitia James. Trump claimed Siebert had been fired, though Siebert said he had resigned.
 
Bondi elevated Mary “Maggie” Cleary as acting US attorney. Trump has also floated naming his lawyer Lindsey Halligan to a permanent EDVA role, according to Politico and other outlets.
 

Political interference concerns

 
Trump’s direct calls for charges highlight ongoing concerns about political interference in Justice Department decision-making. While presidents can signal policy priorities, charging decisions traditionally rest with prosecutors based on law and evidence.

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US politics BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

