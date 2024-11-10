Business Standard
Home / World News / Trump rules out Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley in his new administration

Trump rules out Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley in his new administration

While Pompeo dropped from the race early, Haley was the last challenger against Trump till February this year, later on, the two endorsed his campaign

Donald Trump, Trump

President-elect Donald Trump thanked his two former Cabinet officials for their service | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President-elect Donald Trump ruled out two of his previous Cabinet members -- former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley to be part of his upcoming administration.

Trump, 78, was elected as the 47th president of the United States. He defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, in the elections held on November 5. In the first term, Trump served as the 45th president from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

 

Pompeo served as the CIA Director and Secretary of State in his first term, while Haley served as his ambassador to the United Nations in the first two years of his presidency. Both his cabinet-ranking officials later entered the presidential race against him in the Republican primaries.

While Pompeo dropped from the race early, Haley was the last challenger against Trump till February this year. Later on, the two endorsed his campaign. Haley announced her support for Trump during the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin in July this year.

However, in his post, Trump thanked his two former Cabinet officials for their service.

"I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Trump said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's FM calls US' claims of plot against Donald Trump 'fabricated'

Donald Trump, Trump

Rob Lighthizer not to return as trade representative in Trump 2.0 govt

Vivek Ramaswamy

Trump's comeback is hopefully America's comeback: Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's priorities include border, hostages, ending wars, says Kash Patel

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 79,480, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

Topics : Nikki Haley Donald Trump Trump Nikki Haley Mike Pompeo Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon