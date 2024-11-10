Business Standard
World Science Day for Peace and Development 2024: History, significance

The world celebrates World Science Day every year on November 10, 2024. The theme for this year is 'Why Science Matters - Engaging Minds and Empowering Futures'

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2024

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 6:37 AM IST

The world observes World Science Day 2024 every year on November 10, 2024, highlighting the role of science in society and the need to engage people to actively debate on more scientific issues. This day underlines the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives. 
 
The World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to make sure that students are aware of the latest developments in science. It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding and making this society more sustainable.
 
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) encourages people to join in celebrating World Science Day 2024 by organising multiple activities throughout the day.
 

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2024: History

The ideas of World Science Day for Peace and Development were first proposed during the World Conference on Science that took place in Budapest, Hungary, in 1999. UNESCO and the International Council for Science organised the conference to raise people's awareness about the impact of science on society.
 
Thereafter, UNESCO declared November 10 as the World Science Day in 2001. The purpose is to connect science to everyday life showing how scientific discoveries solve global problems like poverty, environmental protection, and health challenges.
 
World Science Day for Peace and Development shows the importance of science and scientists for sustainable development and the need to inform and involve citizens in science. It is also an opportunity to show the world about science's relevance in daily life and engage them in daily conversation. 

World Science Day 2024: Significance

World Science Day for Peace and Development, celebrated annually on November 10, highlights the significant role of science in society. The 2024 theme is "Empowering Communities Through Science" (hypothetical theme). This day emphasises the power of science to solve global challenges, promote sustainability, and build a more equitable world. It encourages public awareness of scientific advancements and the importance of integrating scientific knowledge in decision-making to foster peace and development.

In 2024, the celebration's focus is likely on enhancing scientific literacy and ensuring communities have the resources to understand and apply scientific principles in everyday life. The goal is to bridge the gap between science and society, making scientific knowledge accessible, relevant, and beneficial for all.
 
Events on this day often include science fairs, discussions, and community outreach programs to encourage interest in scientific careers and inspire the next generation of scientists and innovators.

World Science Day 2024 Theme

The theme for World Science Day for Peace and Development is ‘Why Science Matters - Engaging Minds and Empowering Futures’.

