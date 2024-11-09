Biden to meet President-elect Donald Trump in Oval Office on Nov 13

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said on Saturday.
A statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Trump would meet in the Oval Office at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) at the outgoing president's invitation.
Such a post-election meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming President.
However, Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after he lost the election in 2020.
