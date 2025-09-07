Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump says he had a good conversation with Kazak President Tokayev

Trump made the comment to reporters as he left the White House to attend the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, but did not elaborate on the substance of his talk with Tokayev

US President Donald Trump

The US and Kazakhstan, which borders Russia and China, formalized an "enhanced strategic partnership" agreement during Trump's first term in 2017 that emphasized security and trade cooperation. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had a great conversation with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan. 
Trump made the comment to reporters as he left the White House to attend the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, but did not elaborate on the substance of his talk with Tokayev. 
"We had a great conversation," Trump said. 
In a letter he wrote to Trump in July, Tokayev said he was prepared for a constructive dialogue on trade issues after the U.S. leader slapped fresh 25 per cent tariffs on goods originating from Kazakhstan, beginning last month. 
 
The US and Kazakhstan, which borders Russia and China, formalized an "enhanced strategic partnership" agreement during Trump's first term in 2017 that emphasized security and trade cooperation. 
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the U.S. in 2024 amounted to $4.2 billion, which was 4 per cent higher than in 2023.
Kazakhstan's main export commodity to the U.S. is crude oil, which accounts for 56.2 per cent of total supplies, uranium - 16.4 per cent; silver - 12.2 per cent; ferroalloys - 9.5 per cent, tantalum and products made from it - 0.89 per cent.

Donald Trump United States

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

