Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns following party's election loss

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced Sunday he will step down following growing calls from his party to take responsibility for a historic defeat in July's parliamentary election.
Ishiba, who took office in October, had resisted demands from mostly right-wing opponents within his own party for more than a month.
The resignation comes one day before his Liberal Democratic Party will decide whether to hold an early leadership election a virtual no-confidence motion against him if approved.
Ishiba said he would start a process to hold a party leadership vote to choose his replacement and that there was no need for Monday's decision.
