Trump shrugs off EU's reported plans for US-style import curbs on food

Early targets could include US crops such as soybeans grown using pesticides that EU farmers are not allowed to use

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday shrugged off the European Union's reported push to block imports of US soybeans and other foods made to different standards, warning such a move would only hurt Europe itself. 
Trump, speaking to reporters after a quick trip to Daytona Beach for the Daytona 500 car race, said the US was sticking to its plans to start implementing reciprocal tariffs.
 
"That's alright. I don't mind. Let them do it. Let them do it. It's just hurting themselves if they do that," he said.
The Financial Times reported earlier on Sunday that the European Commission would agree next week to explore tough import limits on certain foods made to different standards in an effort to protect its farmers, echoing Trump's reciprocal trade policy. 
 
Early targets could include US crops such as soybeans grown using pesticides that EU farmers are not allowed to use, the report said, citing three officials it did not name. 

Asked about the report earlier, a White House official earlier said Trump was fighting for fair and reciprocal trade and would stand up for American farmers. 
"We will continue to look to open markets all over the world for high-quality American products," the official said. 
Tensions are running high between the US and the EU after Trump's decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum from March 12; reciprocal tariffs from April; and separate tariffs on cars, pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips.
All those tariffs would stack on top of each other, US officials have said. 
European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is expected to travel to Washington on Monday for meetings with US
officials on the new trade policy, the European Commission said. 
Sefcovic, who had a first telephone call with US counterparts last week, is due to speak at the American Enterprise Institute think tank, which is closely aligned with Trump's Republican Party, on Wednesday.

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Europe import

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

