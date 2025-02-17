Business Standard

Trump admin fires FDA employees in food safety and medical devices

Trump admin fires FDA employees in food safety and medical devices

Probationary employees across the FDA received notices Saturday evening that their jobs were being eliminated

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

The Trump administration's effort to slash the size of the federal workforce reached the Food and Drug Administration this weekend, as recently hired employees who review the safety of food ingredients, medical devices and other products were fired.

Probationary employees across the FDA received notices Saturday evening that their jobs were being eliminated, according to three FDA staffers who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

The total number of positions eliminated was not clear Sunday, but the firings appeared to focus on employees in the agency's centres for food, medical devices and tobacco products which includes oversight of electronic cigarettes. It was not clear whether FDA employees who review drugs were exempted from the layoffs.

 

On Friday, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced plans to fire 5,200 probationary employees across its agencies, which include the National Institutes of Health, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA.

The FDA is headquartered in the Maryland suburbs outside Washington and employs nearly 20,000 people. It's long been a target of newly sworn-in health secretary Robert Kennedy Jr, who last year accused the agency of waging a war on public health for not approving unproven treatments such as psychedelics, stem cells and chelation therapy.

Kennedy also has called for eliminating thousands of chemicals and colourings from US foods. But the cuts at FDA include staffers responsible for reviewing the safety of new food additives and ingredients, according to an FDA staffer familiar with the firings.

An HHS spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.

Nearly half of the FDA's $6.9 billion budget comes from fees paid by companies the agency regulates, including drug and medical device makers, which allows the agency to hire extra scientists to swiftly review products. Eliminating those positions will not reduce government spending.

A former FDA official said cutting recent hires could backfire, eliminating staffers who tend to be younger and have more up-to-date technical skills. The FDA's workforce skews toward older workers who have spent one or two decades at the agency, and the Government Accountability Office noted in 2022 that the FDA has historically faced challenges in recruiting and retaining staff due to better money in the private sector.

You want to bring in new blood, said Peter Pitts, a former FDA associate commissioner under President George W Bush. You want people with new ideas, greater enthusiasm and the latest thinking in terms of technology.

Mitch Zeller, former FDA director for tobacco, said the firings are a way to demoralise and undermine the spirit of the federal workforce.

The combined effect of what they're trying to do is going to destroy the ability to recruit and retain talent," Zeller said.

The FDA's inspection force has been particularly strained in recent years after a wave of departures during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of the agency's current inspectors are recent hires. It was not immediately clear whether those employees were exempted.

FDA inspectors are responsible for overseeing thousands of food, drug, tobacco and medical device facilities worldwide, though the AP reported last year that the agency faced a backlog of roughly 2,000 uninspected drug facilities that hadn't been visited since before the pandemic.

The agency's inspectors force have also been criticised for not moving faster to catch recent problems at plants that make infant formula, baby food and eyedrops.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

