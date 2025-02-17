Business Standard

Trump admin wants SC to permit firing of whistleblower agency head

Trump admin wants SC to permit firing of whistleblower agency head

Justice Department's filing asks the conservative-majority court to lift a judge's court order temporarily reinstating Hampton Dellinger as the leader of the Office of Special Counsel

It's not clear what reception Trump will get from the conservative-dominated court that includes three justices he nominated in his first term | (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

The Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to permit the firing of the head of the federal agency dedicated to protecting whistleblowers, according to documents obtained on Sunday that would mark the first appeal to the justices since President Donald Trump took office.

The emergency appeal is the start of what probably will be a steady stream from lawyers for the Republican president and his administration seeking to undo lower court rulings that have slowed his second term agenda.

The Justice Department's filing obtained by AP asks the conservative-majority court to lift a judge's court order temporarily reinstating Hampton Dellinger as the leader of the Office of Special Counsel.

 

Dellinger has argued that the law says he can only be dismissed for problems with the performance of his job, none of which were cited in the email dismissing him.

The petition was filed hours after a divided appeals court panel refused to lift the order on procedural grounds.

The case is not expected to be docketed until after the Supreme Court returns from the Presidents Day holiday weekend. The justices would not act until Tuesday at the earliest.

It's not clear what reception Trump will get from the conservative-dominated court that includes three justices he nominated in his first term.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US government US Supreme Court

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

