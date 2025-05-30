Friday, May 30, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
"So much for being Mr Nice Guy!": Trump slams China on tariff agreement

"So much for being Mr Nice Guy!": Trump slams China on tariff agreement

US President claims China "totally violated" agreement as trade tensions resurface despite 90-day tariff truce

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Friday hit out at China, claiming it has "totally violated" trade agreements with the US.
 
“The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr NICE GUY!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 
 
In his second stint as US President, Trump is negotiating new trade deals with nations around the world, after first using reciprocal tariffs to get them to the table.
 
Earlier in April, the US and China reached a standoff, imposing increasing tit-for-tat tariffs on each other. Trump had imposed baseline tariffs on Chinese imports at 145 per cent. In retaliation, China had imposed 125 per cent tariffs on all imports from the US. Both announcements sent tremors through securities markets globally, as uncertainty around global trade mounted. 
 

Later, both nations agreed to a truce, dialling back the triple-digit tariffs for 90 days amid negotiations for a new trade deal. The pause prompted massive relief for stock markets around the world.
 
On Wednesday, a US federal court ruled that US President Donald Trump does not have the authority to impose broad tariffs on imports using emergency powers. The decision came as a relief for trading nations, including India, that are in the process of trade negotiations with the US.
 
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday declined to comment on the legal proceedings against President Trump's tariffs, calling it a domestic matter for the US, but said that India-US talks for a bilateral trade agreement were 'on track'. Trump has in the past accused India of being the "biggest abuser" of trade tariff practices with the US.
 

Topics : Donald Trump US trade deals China US China trade war

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

