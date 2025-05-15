Trump says India offered a trade deal with 'zero tariffs' on US goods

US President Donald Trump has said that India has proposed zero tariffs on American goods as part of efforts to strike a new trade agreement with Washington. Speaking at a business gathering in Qatar, Trump claimed that India was “willing to literally charge us no tariff” on US exports, though he did not elaborate on the terms or sectors covered by the reported offer.
Trump has floated this idea before, however, the Government of India has not made any comments on Trump's remarks.
Trump also said he had spoken with Apple CEO Tim Cook, urging him not to expand the company’s manufacturing footprint in India. According to Trump, the discussion led Apple to increase its production investment in the United States instead.
India's apparent tariff concession comes amid efforts to secure a deal within a 90-day tariff pause window, which Trump had announced in April. India had been hit with a 26 per cent tariff under Trump’s new trade policy.