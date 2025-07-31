Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Standard Chartered backs flexibility as Wall Street tightens office return

Standard Chartered backs flexibility as Wall Street tightens office return

While Wall Street rivals like JPMorgan and HSBC mandate in-office work, British multinational bank Standard Chartered is sticking with hybrid flexibility to retain talent

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

While global financial institutions intensify their push to bring employees back to the office, Standard Chartered is holding its ground on flexible work arrangements.
 
According to a report by Bloomberg, the London-based bank has opted not to impose a universal return-to-office (RTO) mandate, instead continuing with a hybrid model that empowers staff to coordinate schedules directly with their managers. Office attendance varies across regions, reflecting local preferences and operational needs. This approach, in place since the pandemic, remains unchanged—even as industry peers take a more rigid stance.
 

Standard Chartered supports hybrid work model

Chief Executive Bill Winters said the firm’s managing directors regularly choose to work from the office to lead and collaborate with their teams, but added that flexibility is still available where needed. The bank attributes its relatively low employee turnover, in part, to this adaptable working model and its focus on work-life balance.
 
 

HSBC, JPMorgan tighten return-to-office mandates

The contrast with competitors is becoming increasingly stark. HSBC informed its managing directors this week that they are now required to be in the office at least four days a week, with a broader three-day policy under consideration. JPMorgan has already implemented a full five-day in-office policy for all staff.
 

US firms reverse pandemic-era work rules

Like JPMorgan, larger US firms, including Amazon and AT&T, have scrapped hybrid arrangements entirely, mandating full-time office attendance, as reported by Business Insider. Amazon has returned to a pre-pandemic model, with CEO Andy Jassy citing improved collaboration and corporate culture as key drivers. At AT&T, the return push has been reinforced by workplace upgrades and a strict compliance message.

In the tech sector, companies like Dell and IBM have adopted firmer measures. IBM, for instance, has explicitly linked in-office attendance to continued employment, issuing a clear directive to managers: comply or exit. Salesforce and Meta have also taken steps to tie physical presence to performance evaluations and disciplinary processes.
 

Employees pushback, but companies reject WFH

While pushback continues, such as employee petitions filed at Amazon and Apple, the broader momentum is shifting toward in-person work.
 
Employers cite a range of reasons, from a desire to strengthen organisational culture to concerns about diluted managerial oversight. The message is increasingly uniform: remote-first work is no longer the default.
 
Despite this trend, Standard Chartered is staying the course. The bank reported a 48 per cent rise in pre-tax profit for the April-June quarter. Leadership maintains that key performance indicators and employee retention levels remain robust under the current model. 

Topics : Standard Chartered Bank Work from home Flexible career HSBC JPMorgan BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

