Trump threatens Russia, others with sanctions if Ukraine deal not reached

Trump threatens Russia, others with sanctions if Ukraine deal not reached

Without a deal, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, "I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions"

File Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened Russia "and other participating countries" with taxes, tariffs and sanctions if a deal to end the war in Ukraine is not struck soon.  Trump wrote on his Truth Social network, " I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE." 
 
Without a deal, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, "I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries." Trump did not identify the countries that he considered to be participants.   
First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

