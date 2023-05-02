Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall forum next week: Report

CNN has said that former president Donald Trump will participate in a town hall forum next week in New Hampshire.

The event will be held on May 10 at St. Anselm College. Trump will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and voters who plan to participate in the 2024 presidential primary, the network said.

CNN This Morning anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate. The event will be broadcast at 9 pm Eastern time.

While president, Trump made CNN one of his favourite targets for criticism. Scheduling the event for CNN indicates that he's trying to reach beyond Republican voters; he's done interviews on Fox News over the past several weeks.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung declined to comment on the announcement.

