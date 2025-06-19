Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks

Donald Trump was briefed on Israel's operation in Iran, said White House

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether to strike Iran, the White House said Thursday, saying Trump still sees a “substantial” chance that negotiations can achieve US and Israeli demands on Iran's nuclear programme. 
Trump's announcement, relayed by press secretary Karoline Leavitt, puts an extended timeline on the president's warnings to Iran to immediately shut down its enrichment operations and any other potential for producing nuclear weapons. 
“Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future. I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Leavitt quoted Trump as saying.
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

