Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to meet Xi Jinping in four weeks, vows support for US soybean farmers

Trump to meet Xi Jinping in four weeks, vows support for US soybean farmers

Trump says US soybean farmers are being hurt as China isn't buying for "negotiating" reasons and vows to use tariff revenue to support them

Donald Trump, Trump

Speaking with the reporters at the Oval Office, President Trump had said, 'I had a good call with President Xi. He approved the TikTok deal' (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in four weeks, with the soybean issue to be a significant topic of their discussion.

He noted that farmers of the United States are being "hurt" as China, for "negotiating reasons", is not "buying" Soyabean and vowed to stand behind them.

In a Truth Social post, US President Trump said, "The Soybean Farmers of our Country are being hurt because China is, for "negotiating" reasons only, not buying. We've made so much money on Tariffs, that we are going to take a small portion of that money, and help our Farmers. I WILL NEVER LET OUR FARMERS DOWN! Sleepy Joe Biden didn't enforce our Agreement with China, where they were going to purchase Billions of Dollars of our Farm Product, but Soybeans, in particular. It's all going to work out very well. I LOVE OUR PATRIOTS, AND EVERY FARMER IS EXACTLY THAT! I'll be meeting with President Xi, of China, in four weeks, and Soybeans will be a major topic of discussion. MAKE SOYBEANS, AND OTHER ROW CROPS, GREAT AGAIN!

 

This comes after US President Trump, on September 20, announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping had approved the TikTok deal for the video-sharing platform to continue operating in the US.

Speaking with the reporters at the Oval Office, President Trump had said, "I had a good call with President Xi. He approved the TikTok deal. We look forward to getting the deal closed. We have to get it signed; it could be a formality. The TikTok deal is on its way, and the investors are getting ready."

Trump mentioned that the US will have "tight control" over the app, emphasising that this is a "very good deal" for Washington.

"We are going to have very tight control. It is an amazing thing that has been created... I am a little prejudiced because I frankly did so well on it. It got me numbers that nobody has ever even heard before. The young people of this country want it. The parents of the young people want it badly. So we were able to work out a deal with China. It's a very good deal for us. I hope it's a good deal for them... These are American investors... They are very famous people financially. They'll have control of it. I want to thank President Xi because he was a gentleman. We just had a good relationship," Trump had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Emmanuel Macron

Macron links tanker seized off French coast to Russia's shadow oil fleet

European Union, EU

EU pushes to release €140 bn from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine aid

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, UN atomic agency head warn of rising risks at Zaporizhzhia

UK govt makes new attempt to access Apple cloud storage to get user data

UK govt makes new attempt to access Apple cloud storage to get user data

Auto sales continue to slide in Dec, likely to remain subdued for some time

US auto sales seen rising 6% in Oct quarter as EV demand surges

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Xi Jinping US China US China trade war TikTok soybean farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon