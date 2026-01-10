Trump vows to secure Greenland 'easy' or 'hard way' before Russia, China

US President Donald Trump intensified his push to assert US control over Greenland, saying the US would act “whether they like it or not.” He added that if the authorities did not agree to a deal with the US, Russia and China could move in.

Rivals could move in if US does not act

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday (local time), Trump said that if the US did not act, Russia or China would take over Greenland, and that the country would not allow either of them to become a neighbour. He added that he would like to make a deal the easy way, but if that was not possible, the US would do it the hard way.

Greenland is a strategic priority for US

Trump described Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, as a critical national security priority amid rising great-power competition in the Arctic. While he reiterated his admiration for Denmark, “I’m a fan of Denmark… but the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn’t mean that they own the land.” He stressed that controlling Greenland was essential to prevent Russia or China from gaining influence in the region.

When asked about offering financial incentives to Greenlanders, Trump said he was “not talking about money for Greenland yet,” adding that discussions may come later, but immediate action was necessary. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later told lawmakers that Washington’s goal was to purchase the island, and he planned to meet Danish officials next week, according to a Bloomberg report.

Allies warn against unilateral action

Trump’s remarks have disturbed relations with Denmark, a Nato member, and other European allies. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that a US attack on Greenland would jeopardize the alliance, calling it “the end of Nato.” European leaders have also urged the United States to respect Greenland’s territorial integrity, noting the island falls under the collective security umbrella of Nato.

Greenlandic leaders have firmly rejected any US takeover. The territory’s premier emphasised that Greenlanders “do not wish to be Americans” and that their future must be decided through democratic processes and international law.

Why is Greenland so important?

Greenland’s strategic significance has grown with the melting Arctic ice, opening new shipping lanes and access to resources. Russia and China have both expanded military and economic activities in the region, making it a hotspot of global competition.

Any attempt by the US to exert sovereignty could strain alliances and destabilise Nato, with wide-reaching geopolitical repercussions.